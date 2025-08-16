Watch Dillian Whyte vs Moses Itauma Fight Prelims Live Stream

Boxing Fans: Don’t Miss the Free Fight Prelims Live Stream for Dillian Whyte vs Moses Itauma! The world of heavyweight boxing is set for fireworks as Dillian Whyte and Moses Itauma square off in a generational showdown tonight, Saturday, August 16, at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Moses Itauma, just 20 years old and already undefeated with 10 knockouts from 12 fights, steps up for his biggest test yet against the rugged veteran Dillian Whyte. Whyte, the former WBC interim champion, is on a three-fight win streak and comes in at his lightest in a decade.

Itauma has blazed through his competition, often finishing bouts inside two rounds. Tonight’s test is a leap in class—can he make a statement by stopping the hardened Whyte, or will Whyte prove too tough for the upstart contender?

Both fighters have traded respectful but intense words at press events. Whyte, 37, claims to be in the best shape of his later career, while Itauma is eager to use the pressure as a springboard to the world stage. Expect fireworks, drama, and possibly a passing of the torch as a new heavyweight era beckons.

Not just a one-fight show! The undercard features notable bouts like Nick Ball vs Sam Goodman (for the WBA Featherweight Title), Ray Ford vs Abraham Nova, Filip Hrgovic vs David Adeleye, and more.

The preliminary undercard live stream airs on Saturday, August 16 at 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT and is available for free in select regions via DAZN, Queensberry, Matchroom YouTube channels and on several broadcast services worldwide—so fans can catch world-class boxing action without the pay-per-view fee.

When and How to Watch the Main Event Broadcast

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Venue: ANB Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Global Start Time: 12:45p.m. ET / 5:30p.m. BST

How to Watch: DAZN (check local platforms or broadcaster schedules for free prelim access)

With one of the best heavyweight prospects of the decade facing a battle-hardened veteran, tonight’s event promises drama and explosive action—setting the tone for an unmissable main event. Whether you’re a long-time boxing fan or a newcomer, make sure to tune in and witness history in the making!

