Watch the Battle of Unbeaten Stars: Nikita Tszyu vs. Lulzim Ismaili Live from Sydney

Sydney, Australia – Super welterweight sensation Nikita “The Butcher” Tszyu (10-0, 8 KOs) prepares to face off against Macedonia’s undefeated knockout artist Lulzim “The Eagle” Ismaili (12-0, 7 KOs) this Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at the ICC Sydney Theatre. This intriguing clash for the vacant WBO Inter-Continental Super Welterweight Title promises to be an action filled night of boxing, headlining a stacked card presented by No Limit Boxing.

Fans can catch the action live on Main Event, Kayo Sports, and Fox Sports, with preliminary bouts starting at 5:00 p.m. AEST and the main card kicking off at 7:00 p.m. AEST. Expect the main event ring walks around 10:00 p.m. AEST, setting the stage for a thrilling night of fisticuffs.

Nikita Tszyu, the 27-year-old son of boxing legend Kostya Tszyu and younger brother of former world champion Tim Tszyu, returns to the ring after a year-long hiatus due to a hand injury. His last outing, a 2024 Fight of the Year contender against Koen Mazoudier, ended in a ninth-round TKO, showcasing his relentless aggression and devastating power with an 80% knockout ratio. The southpaw, known for his ferocious style and ring IQ, is eager to prove he’s a force in the super welterweight division. “Two men go into this ring and fight it out until death,” Tszyu declared, embracing the high stakes. “It’s a crazy way to make a living, but I’ve learned to embrace it.”

Tszyu’s preparation has raised eyebrows, with the fighter revealing an unconventional diet that includes freeze-dried placenta capsules from his wife, Nikita, following the birth of their daughter, Curiosity. “It’s like a superpower,” Tszyu said on Triple M Breakfast, claiming the capsules boost his energy in sparring. While his dietary choices have sparked headlines, his focus remains razor-sharp as he aims to cement his legacy in his hometown.

Lulzim Ismaili, a 28-year-old orthodox fighter based in Leverkusen, Germany, steps into Tszyu’s backyard with confidence. Undefeated at 12-0, with seven knockouts, Ismaili brings tactical discipline and explosive power. His slick, back-footed style and sharp head movement could pose problems for Tszyu’s forward-charging approach. Ismaili’s last fight, a unanimous decision over Florian Wildenhof in July 2024, showed his ability to control distance and outlast opponents. Fighting outside Europe for the first time, Ismaili is hungry to upset the Australian star and make a global statement. “I’m here to wreck everything,” he warned, signaling his intent to derail Tszyu’s rise.

The undercard is loaded with talent, featuring Michael Zerafa (33-5) against hard-hitting American Mikey Dahlman (18-1, 16 KOs) in the co-main event for the WBO Inter-Continental Middleweight Title. Zerafa, a polarizing figure with a history of bad blood with the Tszyu family, aims to set up a blockbuster grudge match with Nikita later this year if both emerge victorious. Zerafa’s no-show at the pre-fight press conference drew criticism from promoter George Rose and undercard fighter Brock Jarvis, who also returns against Sam Beck in a middleweight clash. Other notable bouts include Ahmad Reda vs. Bruno Tarimo (super lightweight), Jasmine Parr vs. Efasha Kamarudin (super flyweight), and more, ensuring a night of non-stop action.

This isn’t just another boxing match—it’s a clash of unbeaten prospects with everything to prove. Tszyu, carrying the weight of his family’s storied legacy, faces his seventh undefeated opponent in just 11 fights, a testament to his fearless matchmaking. Ismaili, with his European experience and hunger for recognition, could play spoiler in a fight that oddsmakers see as competitive, listing Tszyu as a $1.06 favorite and Ismaili at $12.50. The winner not only claims the WBO Inter-Continental title but also takes a massive step toward world title contention. With a potential Tszyu-Zerafa showdown looming and whispers of a Las Vegas card in 2026, the fight’s outcome carries immense significance.

Sydney’s ICC Theatre will be electric as Nikita Tszyu and Lulzim Ismaili put their perfect records on the line. Will “The Butcher” carve another victory, or will “The Eagle” soar to an upset? Grab your tickets or tune in to Main Event, Kayo Sports, or Fox Sports for a night of heart-pounding boxing action. As Tszyu himself put it, “It’s time to lock in.”

