Watch the Jack Rafferty vs. Mark Chamberlain Fight Prelims: Live and Free on DAZN

Altrincham, UK – August 22, 2025 – Boxing fans, get ready for a super-lightweight showdown between Jack “Demolition Man” Rafferty and Mark “Thunder” Chamberlain at the Planet Ice in Altrincham, Cheshire, on Saturday, August 23, 2025. While the main event promises a thrilling clash for the British and Commonwealth super-lightweight titles, the prelims are set to deliver a stacked undercard that fans won’t want to miss. Tune in to the exclusive free livestream on DAZN, kicking off at 8:25 AM ET/PT, to catch every punch, jab, and knockout from the opening bell.

The main event features Jack Rafferty (26-0, 17 KOs) defending his British and Commonwealth super-lightweight titles against the dangerous Mark Chamberlain (17-1, 12 KOs). Rafferty, the undefeated “Demolition Man,” is riding a wave of momentum with six consecutive stoppage wins, including a breakout ninth-round TKO over Henry Turner in October 2024. Chamberlain, a powerful southpaw, is looking to reclaim his momentum after a shock loss to Josh Padley in 2024, with his sights set on capturing the coveted Lonsdale Belt. This all-British clash at 140 lbs is expected to be a fight-of-the-year contender, with both fighters promising an explosive encounter.

The prelims for Rafferty vs. Chamberlain feature a lineup of rising stars and seasoned fighters, showcasing the depth of British boxing talent. Here’s a closer look at the bouts that will set the stage for the main event:Zak Miller vs. Leon Woodstock (Commonwealth Featherweight Title, 12 Rounds): Zak Miller (125.4 lbs) defends his Commonwealth featherweight belt against the gritty Leon Woodstock (125.1 lbs). Expect a fast-paced, high-energy clash as both fighters vie for supremacy in the featherweight division.

Jack Turner vs. Nicolas Agustin Muguruza (WBA International Super-Flyweight, 10 Rounds): Jack Turner (114.7 lbs) faces off against Nicolas Agustin Muguruza (114.4 lbs) in a super-flyweight bout that promises technical skill and relentless action. Turner’s precision will be tested against Muguruza’s resilience.

Steven Cairns vs. Kirk Stevens (Welterweight, 8 Rounds): Steven Cairns (137 lbs) takes on Kirk Stevens (136.2 lbs) in an eight-round welterweight contest. Both fighters are known for their aggressive styles, making this a potential show-stealer.

Lewis Richardson vs. Artjom Spatar (Middleweight, 6 Rounds): Fresh off a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics, Lewis Richardson (160.9 lbs) continues his professional journey against Artjom Spatar (160.4 lbs). The 28-year-old middleweight is looking to build on his debut win and make a statement.

Charlie Senior vs. Darwin Martinez (Featherweight, 6 Rounds): Charlie Senior (129 lbs) squares off against Darwin Martinez (127.5 lbs) in a featherweight bout that could see explosive exchanges from two hungry prospects.

Additional Bouts: The undercard also includes middleweight contests featuring Eoghan Lavin (162 lbs) vs. Dzmitry Atrokhau (161.6 lbs), Stephen Clarke (161 lbs) vs. Joe Hardy (163.6 lbs), and Jack Power (162.4 lbs) vs. Dmitri Protkunas (162.3 lbs), along with a featherweight clash between Nelson Birchall (132 lbs) and an opponent to be confirmed.

The Rafferty vs. Chamberlain prelims will be broadcast live on DAZN, starting at 8:25 AM ET/PT. A DAZN subscription offers unbeatable value, with a monthly plan at £9.99 on a 12-month contract or an annual subscription for £99.99, giving you access to this event and a vast library of boxing content. Don’t miss out—subscribe now at www.dazn.com and secure your front-row seat to the action

The Jack Rafferty vs. Mark Chamberlain prelims livestream is your ticket to witnessing the future of boxing. From title fights to prospects on the rise, this undercard is a must-watch for any combat sports fan. Tune in to the main fight card on DAZN on August 23, 2025, at 7:00 PM BST (2:00 PM ET) to catch every moment of this thrilling Queensberry Promotions event.

