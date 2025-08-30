Watch Tony Ferguson vs. Salt Papi Fight Live on Misfits & DAZN X Series 22

On August 30, 2025, the AO Arena in Manchester, England, will host an an exciting crossover showdown as former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson steps into the boxing ring for the first time to face social media sensation and Misfits Boxing standout Nathaniel “Salt Papi” Bustamante. This co-main event at Misfits Boxing 22: Ring of Thrones, headlined by Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold, promises to be a fascinating collision of MMA grit and influencer boxing flair, with the MFB interim middleweight title on the line.

Tony Ferguson: The UFC Legend Seeking Redemption

Tony Ferguson, known as “El Cucuy,” is a name synonymous with heart, unpredictability, and relentless fighting spirit. The 41-year-old American carved out a legendary career in the UFC, highlighted by a 12-fight winning streak that included victories over top-tier opponents like Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Anthony Pettis. However, Ferguson’s recent years have been challenging, with an eight-fight losing skid culminating in a first-round submission loss to Michael Chiesa at UFC Abu Dhabi in August 2024, marking his exit from the UFC.

Undeterred, Ferguson is now venturing into professional boxing, a lifelong dream he was unable to pursue earlier due to his focus on MMA. “I’ve been wanting to box since I was little, and I was never allowed,” Ferguson revealed in an interview with Yahoo Sports. He sees this fight as an opportunity to silence critics who have labeled him “washed up” and to reclaim his competitive edge. “Ninety percent of the comments out there are saying that I’m washed up, I’m old, and I should retire… That’s more fuel for my fire,” he stated defiantly.

Ferguson’s preparation has been intense, with a focus on keeping his weight low to avoid the fluctuations he experienced in MMA. His open workout showcased his trademark flair, including a nod to WWE’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with a performance of “The People’s Elbow,” signaling that his charisma and showmanship remain intact. Despite his lack of professional boxing experience, Ferguson’s violent striking style, once a hallmark of his MMA game, could translate well to the ring if he can rediscover his timing and durability.

Salt Papi: The Influencer Turned Serious Contender

Salt Papi, whose real name is Nathaniel Bustamante, is no stranger to the Misfits Boxing scene. The 31-year-old Filipino rose to fame through YouTube and TikTok, amassing over five million followers with his entertaining content before transitioning to boxing in 2022. With a record of 6-2, including three wins in his last three fights and two knockouts, Salt Papi has proven he’s more than just a social media star. His highlight-reel knockout of YouTuber King Kenny in Qatar last year underscored his growing prowess in the ring.

Unlike many influencer boxers, Salt Papi is noted for his technical skill, speed, and knockout power. His southpaw style and athleticism make him a formidable opponent, particularly against a boxing debutant like Ferguson. Misfits Boxing promoter Mams Taylor described the matchup as a “50-50” fight, acknowledging Salt Papi’s experience advantage but also Ferguson’s battle-tested credentials.

However, Salt Papi’s decision to call out Ferguson with a knockout prediction at a press conference has added fuel to the fire. Ferguson, visibly irritated by the lack of trash talk in person, vowed to make Salt Papi “p— blood” in a heated rant to Bloody Elbow, signaling that the former UFC star is bringing his trademark intensity to the boxing ring.

The Ferguson vs. Salt Papi bout is set for the MFB interim middleweight title, adding extra significance to this crossover clash. The fight will take place at Manchester’s AO Arena, with an estimated capacity of 21,000, and will be broadcast live on DAZN PPV starting at 2 p.m. ET. While the exact ring walk time for Ferguson vs. Salt Papi hasn’t been confirmed, it will precede the main event featuring Darren Till and Luke Rockhold battling for the MFB bridgerweight title.

For Ferguson, this fight is a chance to break his losing streak and prove he still has what it takes to compete at a high level. A victory could open doors to bigger opportunities, with Ferguson even teasing a potential move to professional baseball post-fight, drawing inspiration from Michael Jordan’s brief baseball stint. For Salt Papi, facing a UFC legend like Ferguson is the biggest test of his career, and a win could cement his status as a top-tier influencer boxer, with other Misfits fighters like Slim already eyeing the winner.

Analysts and fans are divided on the outcome, with many citing Ferguson’s age, recent losses, and lack of boxing experience as concerns. His reliance on quickness and toughness in MMA left him with minimal striking defense, and his chin has shown vulnerability in recent years.

However, Ferguson’s unorthodox style, relentless pressure, and experience against elite competition could pose problems for Salt Papi if the fight becomes a gritty affair. Misfits Boxing’s promoter highlighted Ferguson’s determination, noting, “I spoke to Tony, Tony’s like, I’m doing everything I need to do to win this fight and he’s so determined.” Salt Papi, while technically sound, will need to navigate Ferguson’s unpredictable energy and avoid getting drawn into a brawl where the MMA veteran’s instincts could shine.

Misfits Boxing 22 is shaping up to be a spectacle, with a stacked card featuring other notable names like Dillon Danis vs. Warren Spencer in an MMA bout and Chase DeMoor defending his Misfits heavyweight title against Natan Marcon. The event’s press conference already saw tensions boil over, with near-brawls involving Till, Rockhold, and Danis, suggesting that emotions will run high on fight night.

Ferguson embodies the old-school MMA warrior, while Salt Papi represents the new wave of influencer athletes who are redefining combat sports.

How to Watch Misfits Boxing 22

Fans can catch the action live on DAZN (www.dazn.com), with subscription options including an annual plan at £119.99/$224.99 or a monthly plan at £24.99/$29.99, cancellable at any time.

