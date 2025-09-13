Canelo vs. Crawford Free Fight Prelims: Live Stream Details, Start Time, and Matchups

The stage is set for one of the biggest nights in combat sports as Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terence “Bud” Crawford collide in a historic main event tomorrow night. But before the undisputed super middleweight champion and the undefeated pound-for-pound king step into the ring at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, fans can enjoy a stacked slate of preliminary bouts — streamed live for free.

The undercard will showcase rising stars, international talent, and explosive heavyweights, building momentum toward the blockbuster main card airing globally on Netflix.

Free Prelims Livestream: How to Watch

The free prelims will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT and feature multiple platforms for easy access:

Tudum (Netflix’s official fan hub)

UFC’s YouTube channel

WWE’s YouTube channel

No subscription or pay-per-view purchase is required, making this one of the most accessible major boxing events in recent history. Veteran ring announcer Joe Martinez will bring his signature energy to the early matchups, while 65,000 fans are expected to pack Allegiant Stadium — the largest crowd in Las Vegas boxing history.

The prelims set the tone for an evening billed as “Once in a Lifetime,” a collaboration between Riyadh Season, Zuffa Boxing under UFC President Dana White, and Netflix — breaking down barriers for boxing’s global audience.

Prelims Spotlight: Key Matchups

The free undercard promises fireworks across multiple divisions. Here are the standout bouts:

Ivan Dychko vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr. (Heavyweight): Kazakhstan’s towering southpaw Ivan Dychko (15-0, 14 KOs) puts his undefeated record on the line against American power-puncher Jermaine Franklin Jr. (16-1-1, 12 KOs). Both men are known for knockout power, making this a potential show-stealer in the heavyweight ranks.

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brandon Adams (Super Welterweight): All-action pressure fighter Serhii Bohachuk (25-2, 23 KOs) squares off against seasoned contender Brandon Adams (22-3, 15 KOs). With Bohachuk’s aggressive style, this 10-rounder could easily produce a highlight-reel finish.

Mohammed Alakel vs. Travis Kent Crawford (Lightweight, 134 lbs): Rising Saudi talent Mohammed Alakel (4-0) faces veteran Travis Kent Crawford in his first major showcase. This matchup highlights the international scope of Riyadh Season’s involvement in boxing.

Additional Early Fights:

Fan-friendly action will also feature fighters like John Ornelas, among others, rounding out the opening slate and giving prospects a chance to shine.

Building Toward the Main Card

While the prelims deliver plenty of drama, the main card promises even more high-stakes action beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, streaming exclusively on Netflix. Highlights include:

Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. (Junior Middleweight): A mouthwatering clash between Walsh (14-0, 11 KOs) and the undefeated son of Mexican legend Fernando Vargas, Vargas Jr. (17-0, 15 KOs).

Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez (Super Middleweight): Interim WBC titleholder Christian Mbilli (27-0, 23 KOs) risks his unbeaten record in what could be a title eliminator bout.

With Jon Anik calling the action alongside Max Kellerman and Andre Ward, and Michael Buffer on hand to introduce the co-main and main events, the presentation promises to match the scale of the fights themselves.

The Main Event: Canelo vs. Crawford

At the top of the bill, Canelo Alvarez (63-2-2) defends his undisputed 168-pound crown against Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs), who has jumped two weight classes in pursuit of becoming boxing’s first-ever three-division undisputed champion. Both men weighed in at an identical 167.5 lbs, adding to the anticipation of what could become one of the defining fights of this generation.

Canelo summed up the moment best: “This is bigger than just me and Bud – it’s for the sport.” With the prelims streaming for free worldwide, boxing fans everywhere can join in from the opening bell and witness history unfold.

