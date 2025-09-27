Free Fights: BKFC 81 James DeGale vs. Matt Floyd Prelims Livestream

Manchester, England – As the industrial heartbeat of the North pulses with anticipation, the AO Arena braces for a seismic shift in combat sports this Saturday, September 27, 2025. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) storms back to the UK with BKFC 81: DeGale vs. Floyd, a card that blends Olympic pedigree, reality TV flair, and raw, ungloved fury. Headlining the stacked lineup is former two-time IBF super middleweight world champion and 2008 Olympic gold medalist James “Chunky” DeGale, stepping into the squared circle for his bare-knuckle debut against the relentless Australian puncher Matt “The Jedi” Floyd. This isn’t just a fight; it’s a high-stakes collision of eras, broadcast live on DAZN starting at 2:00 PM EDT, with prelims kicking off earlier for free.

DeGale, the slick southpaw from West London who retired from gloved boxing in 2019 with a 29-3-1 record (15 KOs), has been out of the ring for six years. His last bout was a gritty loss to Chris Eubank Jr., but the 39-year-old insists he’s sharper than ever. “UK, I’m back,” DeGale declared on social media post-signing. “Body healed, mind sharp – it’s the best version yet.” An MBE for services to boxing, DeGale’s resume boasts triumphs over Andre Dirrell and Caleb Truax, plus that unforgettable 2017 draw with Badou Jack where he lost two front teeth but kept his title. Now, ditching the gloves amplifies the risk: bare-knuckle demands brutal durability, and DeGale’s counter-punching finesse could either shine or shatter against the canvas.

Enter Floyd, the 32-year-old Perth powerhouse with a 15-2 pro boxing record (10 KOs) since turning pro in 2021. A former bikie gang leader who served six years in prison before reinventing himself as a community mentor and gym owner, Floyd’s journey screams redemption. He’s claimed WBC Asia and WBO regional titles, all without ever being knocked out, and thrives on early stoppages. “None of [DeGale’s] accolades matter,” Floyd fired back at the press conference. “He hasn’t come from where I’ve come from. This is just another easy fight for me.” Both men tipped the scales at light heavyweight limits – DeGale at 177.4 lbs, Floyd at 178.4 lbs – during Friday’s weigh-ins, where tensions boiled over into heated stares. Experts predict a war: DeGale’s ring IQ versus Floyd’s raw power, with the Manchester crowd roaring for a local hero.

The co-main event adds crossover chaos: Aaron “The Joker” Chalmers (1-0 BKFC) vs. Jack Fincham in a welterweight grudge match. Chalmers, the Geordie Shore star with a 5-2 MMA background and a knockout debut at BKFC 72 in Dubai, weighed in at 176.8 lbs. Facing him is Love Island alum Fincham, a promotional debutant at 177.4 lbs, trading reality TV spotlights for squared-circle spotlights. Their beef traces back to online jabs, promising fireworks in a bout that could steal the show.

Title stakes heat up the undercard. In a UK lightweight title clash, Jonny Graham defends against Navid Mansouri – a rematch brewing since their amateur days. Fan-favorite Jack Cullen returns from injury to face Stanislav Grosu at welterweight, while heavyweight bruisers Andy Thornton and Matty Hill (both hitting 220+ lbs) vow a toe-to-toe demolition derby. Filling out the 11-fight slate are rising prospects like Louie Green vs. Ryan Parker (middleweight), plus debuts from Kai McCluskey and more UK talents hungry for glory. “This is a statement night for our UK expansion,” BKFC President David Feldman said. “Manchester is a fight city, and this card is explosive from bell to bell.”

For fans dipping their toes in, BKFC 81’s free prelims live stream offers a no-risk entry point. Tune in via the official BKFC YouTube channel or TrillerTV starting around 1:00 PM EDT, catching early bouts like Thornton-Hill and undercard gems. It’s a smart teaser for the main card’s global DAZN broadcast, where subscriptions unlock replays and behind-the-scenes access.

Tickets remain available via AXS for those craving arena energy, but with millions expected to stream, this event transcends borders.

BKFC 81 isn’t just bare-knuckle brutality; it’s a cultural quake. DeGale’s return could redefine late-career legacies, while Floyd’s underdog fire tests the promotion’s global pull. In a sport where cuts heal slow and KOs come quick, expect spite, skill, and stoppages. Manchester, get your fists up – the squared circle awaits.

Like this: Like Loading...