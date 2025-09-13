How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford: The Fight of the Century Streams Live Tonight on Netflix

Boxing fans around the world are gearing up for what has been billed as the “Fight of the Century” as undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez defends his titles against undefeated four-division king Terence “Bud” Crawford. The highly anticipated clash takes place tonight at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, marking a historic moment for the sport as it streams exclusively on Netflix for the first time in a groundbreaking no-pay-per-view format.

This showdown, promoted by Zuffa Boxing under UFC president Dana White and Saudi promoter Turki Al-Sheikh’s Riyadh Season, pits Alvarez’s experience and power against Crawford’s technical prowess and undefeated record. Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs), the face of Mexican boxing, enters as the favorite with odds around -185, while Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) moves up two weight classes aiming to make history by becoming undisputed champion in a fifth division.

Fight Details and Schedule

The event kicks off with a stacked card designed to build excitement leading into the main event. Here’s the full breakdown:

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Preliminary Card Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT (streaming on Netflix Tudum for select prelims)

Main Card Start Time: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

Main Event Ring Walks: Expected around 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT (Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, 12 rounds for the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles)

The undercard features rising stars and veterans, including:

Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez

Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr.

Israil Madrimov vs. Sebastian Fundora

Mohammed Alakel vs. Travis Crawford

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Tim Adams

Ivan Dychko vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr

Reito Tsutsumi vs. Javier Martinez

Sultan Almohamed vs. Martin Caraballo

Steven Nelson vs. Raiko Santana

Marco Verde vs. Sona Akale

Both fighters weighed in at 167.5 pounds yesterday, setting the stage for an undisputed championship battle at the super middleweight limit of 168 pounds. The WBC’s special Nahui Huey Altepemeh belt and The Ring’s custom $188,000 championship will also be on the line, adding to the event’s prestige.

How to Watch: Streaming on Netflix

Unlike traditional boxing pay-per-views that often require an extra $70–$80 fee on top of a cable or streaming subscription, Canelo vs. Crawford is accessible to all Netflix subscribers worldwide at no additional cost. This marks Netflix’s bold push into live sports, following successes like the 2024 Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event that drew over 38 million concurrent U.S. viewers.

Platform: Netflix (app or website: netflix.com/title/82036275)

Subscription Required: Yes, starting at $7.99/month for the ad-supported plan. Higher tiers ($17.99 for ad-free standard, $24.99 for premium 4K) offer better quality and multi-device streaming.

Global Availability: Live stream in over 190 countries, with English and Spanish commentary options. Play-by-play led by Jon Anik, with analysts Max Kellerman, Andre Ward, and ring announcers Michael Buffer (main card) and Joe Martinez (prelims).

How to Stream:

1. Log in to your Netflix account or sign up at netflix.com.

2. Search for “Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford” or navigate to the live event section.

3. Tune in early for prelims on Tudum (Netflix’s fan site) or the full card on the main app.

4. Ensure a stable internet connection (5 Mbps minimum for HD; 15 Mbps for 4K).

For those without a subscription, Netflix offers a free trial in select regions, but availability varies. The platform anticipates record-breaking viewership, potentially surpassing previous boxing streams thanks to its 280 million global subscribers.

Why fans shouldn’t miss out on this fight. This isn’t just a title fight—it’s a legacy-defining clash. Alvarez, a two-time undisputed super middleweight champion, has dominated the division with wins over legends like Gennadiy Golovkin and Callum Smith. Crawford, ranked No. 3 pound-for-pound by ESPN, seeks to extend his reign after unifying titles at welterweight and light welterweight, including a dominant knockout of Errol Spence Jr. in 2023.

Promoter Al-Sheikh’s involvement has elevated the purse to an estimated $150 million split, with Alvarez reportedly earning a career-high $100 million as part of his $400 million Riyadh Season deal. The event is expected to draw a sellout crowd of 65,000, shattering Las Vegas boxing attendance records.Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual viewer, tonight’s fight promises drama, skill, and history. Grab your popcorn (or tacos for the Mexican Independence Day vibe) and settle in— the ring awaits.

