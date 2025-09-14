How to Watch the Naoya Inoue vs. Murodjon “MJ” Akhmadaliev Fight Live Stream

Boxing fans are in for a treat as one of the sport’s most dominant forces, Naoya “The Monster” Inoue, defends his undisputed super bantamweight championship against the skilled and dangerous Murodjon “MJ” Akhmadaliev. This highly anticipated clash is set to deliver high-octane action, with Inoue looking to extend his perfect record and Akhmadaliev aiming for a massive upset. Whether you’re a die-hard follower of the pound-for-pound elite or a casual viewer tuning in for the spectacle, here’s everything you need to know about how to catch the fight live.

The bout headlines a stacked card at the newly opened IG Arena (also known as Aichi International Arena) in Nagoya, Japan. Inoue, the 32-year-old Japanese superstar with a flawless 30-0 record (27 KOs), enters as the overwhelming favorite. He’s been on a tear since unifying the super bantamweight titles in December 2023, stopping all four of his challengers in this weight class, including a thrilling eighth-round TKO over Ramon Cardenas in Las Vegas back in May 2025.

This will be his fifth defense of the undisputed crown, holding the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO belts.His opponent, 30-year-old Uzbek southpaw Akhmadaliev (14-1, 11 KOs), is no pushover. A 2016 Olympic bronze medalist and former unified IBF/WBA super bantamweight champion, Akhmadaliev has rebounded from his lone defeat—a controversial split decision to Marlon Tapales in 2023—with three straight knockouts, the most recent a stoppage of Luis Castillo in May 2025.

Betting odds reflect Inoue’s dominance at around -1430, with Akhmadaliev at +750, but expect fireworks given Akhmadaliev’s power and technical prowess.

The main event is scheduled for 12 rounds in the super bantamweight division (122 lbs).

Date and Start Time

Mark your calendars for Sunday, September 14, 2025. Due to the time difference (Japan is ahead of most Western time zones), the event kicks off early for U.S. and European audiences:Main card start time: 4:00 a.m. ET / 1:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. BST

Ring walks for Inoue vs. Akhmadaliev: Approximately 6:30-6:40 a.m. ET / 3:30-3:40 a.m. PT / 11:30-11:40 a.m. BST

For viewers in Japan, the undercard begins around 6:00 p.m. JST, with the main event around 8:00 p.m. JST. Set multiple alarms—this one won’t wait for prime time!

How to Watch: Streaming and TV Options

One of the best parts about this fight? It’s free to stream in key markets, making it accessible without a paywall. Top Rank, Inoue’s U.S. promoter, has made the event available live and exclusively on their platforms.

Here’s a breakdown by region:

United States

Stream: Top Rank’s official Facebook page (free, no subscription required). The three-fight broadcast starts at 4:00 a.m. ET, covering the main event and select undercard bouts.

How to access: Log into Facebook on your phone, computer, smart TV, or streaming device (like Roku or Fire TV). Search for “Top Rank Boxing” and tune in live. No VPN needed for U.S. viewers.

TV options: No traditional broadcast on ESPN or other cable networks, but some reports initially mentioned ESPN—stick to the confirmed Facebook stream to avoid confusion.

United Kingdom

Stream: Same as the U.S.—free on Top Rank’s Facebook page, starting at 9:00 a.m. BST.

Alternative: Check DAZN for potential replays or highlights, though the live stream is Facebook-exclusive.

Japan

TV/Stream: Broadcast live on TV Tokyo or streaming via AbemaTV and other local platforms. It’s a major event, so expect wide coverage on Japanese networks. For English commentary, stick to the international streams.

The full card features seven bouts, with two additional world title fights. Here’s the lineup:

Main Event: Naoya Inoue vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev – 12 rounds, undisputed super bantamweight titles (WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO)

Co-Main: Yoshiki Takei (c) vs. Christian Medina – 12 rounds, WBO bantamweight title

Undercard Title: Yuni Takada vs. Ryusei Matsumoto – 12 rounds, vacant WBA “regular” strawweight title

Other Bouts:

Yudai Murakami vs. Taiga Imanaga – Lightweight

Ei Go vs. Shunpei Ohata – Junior lightweight

