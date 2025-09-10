Live Stream: Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Free Fights and Open Workout

Few events generate as much buzz as the buildup to a superfight. September 10, 2025, marks a pivotal moment in the lead-up to the highly anticipated clash between undisputed super middleweight champion Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and undefeated four-division king Terence “Bud” Crawford. The Free Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Open Workout FIGHTS live stream offers fans a front-row seat to the warriors’ preparations and fight card featuring undefeated prospects streamed at no cost to heighten the excitement for their September 13 showdown at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

This open workout event, part of Fight Week orchestrated by promoters including Riyadh Season, UFC President Dana White, and Netflix, transforms public training sessions into a spectacle. Unlike traditional workouts shrouded in secrecy, these open sessions allow global audiences to witness the fighters’ razor-sharp skills, conditioning, and intensity firsthand. Billed as “Public Workout and The Underdog” events spanning September 10 and 11, today’s installment focuses on Canelo and Crawford, with undercard talents like Christian Mbilli and Callum Walsh also showcasing their prowess. The “FIGHTS” in the event’s name underscores the inclusion of exhibition-style sparring or competitive drills, blending demonstration with raw athleticism to preview the main event’s ferocity.

Canelo Álvarez, the 63-2-2 Mexican icon from Guadalajara, enters as the favorite with his trademark power and resilience. At 35, he’s defended his WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO super middleweight titles against elite foes like Gennady Golovkin and Sergey Kovalev, boasting 39 knockouts. Moving up from welterweight, Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) from Omaha, Nebraska, brings switch-hitting precision and an unblemished record, having dominated Errol Spence Jr. in 2023. This bout pits legacy against ambition: Canelo’s iron chin versus Crawford’s technical mastery, with Crawford forfeiting his light middleweight title to make weight at 168 pounds.

The live stream’s free accessibility democratizes boxing fandom. Platforms like UFC’s YouTube, WWE’s YouTube, Ring Magazine, and DAZN broadcast the event starting around noon PT, ensuring no paywall barriers. This aligns with Netflix’s groundbreaking approach to the main fight—no PPV required, just a standard subscription starting at $7.99.

Why tune in? These workouts aren’t mere routines; they’re psychological warfare. Fighters like Canelo, known for his stoic demeanor, use them to project invincibility, while Crawford’s verbal jabs at pressers add spice. Undercard glimpses, such as Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez prep, hint at the stacked card streaming live on Netflix from 3:30 p.m. ET on fight night, including prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET.

As Mexican Independence Day weekend approaches, this free stream captures boxing’s essence: grit, glory, and global appeal. With odds favoring Canelo at -175 and Crawford at +135, the real winner is the sport itself. Don’t miss today’s live stream—it’s the spark igniting a once-in-a-lifetime inferno.

Canelo vs. Crawford takes place on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas only on Netflix.

