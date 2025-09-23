LIVE Stream: Jake Paul vs Gervonta Tank Davis Miami Fight Press Conference

MIAMI – The hype train for one of boxing’s most polarizing matchups rolls into the Magic City today as Jake Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis descend on the Kaseya Center for their second press conference of the week. Following a chaotic kickoff event in New York City on Monday that devolved into personal jabs and viral memes, the duo is set to face off once more in Miami at 6 p.m. ET/PT – free and open to the public, first-come, first-served and live streamed online on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

The event, hosted by veteran boxing announcer Brian Custer, promises more fireworks as the fighters build anticipation for their exhibition bout on Friday, November 14, also at the Kaseya Center and streaming live exclusively on Netflix. This Miami leg of the two-city tour comes hot on the heels of yesterday’s New York showdown at the Palladium Theater, where Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) and Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) traded barbs that quickly escalated from trash talk to territory that had the crowd – and social media – buzzing.

In New York, Paul, the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer standing at 6-foot-1 with an 84-inch reach, leaned into his size advantage, mocking Davis for “fumbling” the fight date during a promotional segment. Davis, the undefeated WBA lightweight champion fighting out of the 135-pound division, appeared momentarily stumped when asked about the November 14 clash, prompting Paul to quip, “He been in the gym, and he been boxing for a little minute now, so he’s been taking it serious… but apparently not enough to remember when we’re fighting.” The slip-up went viral, with fans and pundits alike turning it into instant meme fodder.

Things heated up further when Paul referenced Davis’s legal troubles, including a 2020 car crash that led to jail time and an ankle monitor, as well as the 2022 domestic battery charge stemming from an incident with ex-girlfriend Ari Fletcher. “Ankle monitors, handcuffs, and hitting females? That’s your resume?” Paul fired off, drawing audible gasps from the audience. Davis, known for his explosive power and three-division titles, fired back with equal venom, dismissing Paul as a “clown” who’s been “cherry-picking” opponents. “He picked the wrong opponent this time,” Davis retorted. “He better start losing some weight, chasing some chickens, and pray that helps him on fight night!”

The faceoff, captured in photos showing the 6-foot-1 Paul towering over the 5-foot-5 Davis, underscored the matchup’s inherent drama: a celebrity disruptor against a pound-for-pound elite, with Paul entering at cruiserweight limits and Davis holding firm at lightweight. The bout’s exhibition status – no judges, no official winner, and no impact on records – was confirmed earlier this month to sidestep regulatory hurdles over the weight disparity, which initially derailed plans for Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission officials cited the 30-plus-pound gap as a safety concern under state rules, prompting promoters Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) to pivot to Miami.

MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian addressed the relocation in a statement last week, emphasizing the fighters’ agreement from the outset. “We will share details next week at our New York press conference,” he said, a promise kept with announcements of an undercard largely handled by Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), Davis’s promoter. While specifics remain under wraps, insiders hint at a stacked lineup blending rising stars and fan favorites to complement the main event’s spectacle.

For Paul, this represents his toughest test yet. The 28-year-old Ohio native has built a lucrative career dismantling MMA retirees like Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva, but Davis – a 30-year-old Baltimore knockout artist with 28 stoppages in 30 wins – is operating in a different stratosphere. A victory for Paul could silence critics who’ve branded him a novelty act; a loss for Davis, however, carries higher stakes, potentially tarnishing his aura as one of boxing’s unbeatens. Promoters are livestreaming today’s Miami presser on YouTube, ensuring the banter reaches a global audience.

As the sun sets over Biscayne Bay, all eyes – and cameras – will be on the Kaseya Center. Will Davis channel his “Tank” fury into a promise of destruction? Or will Paul’s psychological warfare keep the upper hand? One thing’s certain: in the circus that is Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis, the real show starts long before the first bell.

Tickets for the November 14 fight go on sale soon via Ticketmaster, with Netflix’s global reach expected to shatter viewing records for combat sports. Stay tuned for live updates from Miami – because if Monday was any indication, Tuesday could steal the headlines all over again.

