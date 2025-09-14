LIVE: Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Championship Boxing on Netflix

The boxing world is about to witness history as two pound-for-pound legends collide. Canelo Alvarez, the undisputed super middleweight king, will step into the ring against the undefeated, three-division world champion, Terence “Bud” Crawford. And for the first time, fans worldwide will experience this mega-fight live and exclusively on Netflix.

This event goes beyond just another championship bout—it is a generational clash between two icons, each determined to prove he is the best fighter of this era.

Canelo Alvarez: With a legacy already etched in the history books, Alvarez has conquered multiple weight classes, unifying the super middleweight division with his trademark power, precision, and relentless body shots. Known for his iron chin and unmatched discipline, Canelo represents the pinnacle of modern boxing excellence.

Terence Crawford: Considered one of the most technically gifted boxers of all time, Crawford made history by becoming the first male fighter to be undisputed in two separate weight divisions. His adaptability, ring IQ, and ability to switch seamlessly between stances make him one of the sport’s most dangerous tacticians.

Clash of Styles: Alvarez’s raw strength and pressure will meet Crawford’s slick movement, counterpunching, and elite versatility.

Pound-for-Pound Supremacy: Both fighters have legitimate claims to the top pound-for-pound spot. This fight will settle the debate in decisive fashion.

A Historic First on Netflix: On September 13, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT, Netflix will broadcast the global boxing event, bringing this monumental showdown to millions of subscribers around the world without the traditional pay-per-view model.

This fight isn’t just about who wins—it’s about raising the bar for boxing on a worldwide scale. With Netflix’s massive reach, Alvarez vs. Crawford has the potential to be the most-watched fight in history. Fans from every continent will have access to one of the most anticipated bouts of all time, opening doors for the future of how boxing is shared with the world.

When the bell rings, it will be more than just Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford. It will be an era-defining moment that determines who truly sits on the throne of boxing greatness. Expect fireworks, drama, and the kind of brilliance that only happens when legends collide.

