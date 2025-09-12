Livestream: Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Undisputed Fight Weigh-In

The official weigh-in for the highly anticipated Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford super-fight will stream live from Las Vegas on Friday, September 12, captivating the global boxing community and offering fans a final look at both champions before their monumental clash on Saturday.

The ceremonial weigh-in airs at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET, with global access via Netflix’s Tudum platform, YouTube, and Netflix’s streaming service—at no additional cost for subscribers, also UFC, DAZN, Ring YouTube channels. Fans around the world can tune in for the festivity, which provides the last face-off between unbeaten multi-division champion Terence “Bud” Crawford and undisputed super middleweight king Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez before fight night.

Held at the heart of Las Vegas, the weigh-in’s for big fights always buzz with excitement and tension. The event will attract a raucous crowd dominated by Mexican-American fans supporting Canelo and the Crawford fans who travel from Nebraska just to see their undefeated star. Both fighters must make weight successfully for the 168-pound undisputed championship bout, setting the stage for a matchup that promoters have described as one of the most significant boxing events in decades.

The weigh-in also showcases the undercard contestants, including Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. and Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez. The main bout and preliminaries will stream exclusively on Netflix, ensuring boxing fans worldwide get front-row access to every dramatic moment.

Canelo Álvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs): The 35-year-old reigning super middleweight world champion, renowned for unifying all four major belts at 168 pounds.

Terence “Bud” Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs): At age 37, he is an undefeated four-division titleholder and the first man to become undisputed champion in two separate divisions in the modern era, now moving up to challenge Canelo’s super middleweight reign.

Both the weigh-in and Saturday’s historic fight are accessible to all existing Netflix subscribers, with no pay-per-view fee, making this globally accessible for fans of boxing’s modern legends.

The biggest boxing event of the year will take place Free on Netflix for paying subscribers, don’t miss the action and see history in the making.

