Livestream: Canelo vs. Crawford Netflix Fight Week Press Conference

The final Fight Week Press Conference for the highly anticipated Saul “Canelo” Álvarez vs. Terence “Bud” Crawford mega-fight is set to stream live this Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET. Fans worldwide can catch the action-packed event for free on Netflix’s Tudum platform and Netflix’s YouTube channel, setting the stage for the historic showdown on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

This press conference marks the last face-to-face encounter between Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs), the undisputed super middleweight champion, and Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs), the undefeated four-division king, before they step into the ring for what promises to be one of the most electrifying bouts in recent boxing history. Promoted by Riyadh Season in partnership with UFC’s Dana White and Sela, the event is Netflix’s boldest venture into live sports, streaming globally to over 300 million subscribers at no extra cost.

The final press conference, hosted at T-Mobile Arena, will feature fiery exchanges as Canelo and Crawford preview their clash for the WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF, and a special $200K Ring belt. Fans can expect intense staredowns, bold predictions, and insights into the fighters’ strategies following their open workouts earlier this week. The event will also highlight the star-studded undercard, including prospects like Abdullah Mason and Christian Mbilli, as promoters aim to spotlight the next generation of boxing talent.

Canelo, the 35-year-old Mexican superstar, is coming off a commanding performance against William Scull, reaffirming his dominance at 168 pounds. Meanwhile, Crawford, 37, is making a daring leap from 154 to 168 pounds, aiming to cement his legacy as the first male boxer to become undisputed champion in two weight classes in the four-belt era. Their contrasting styles—Canelo’s relentless pressure versus Crawford’s surgical precision—promise a tactical chess match with explosive stakes.

How to Watch, Date and Start Time

Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025

Time: 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Where to Watch: Stream live on Netflix’s Tudum (www.netflix.com/tudum) (www.netflix.com/tudum) or Netflix’s YouTube channel

Cost: Free for all viewers

The press conference will also be available for replay on both platforms, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the buildup to this once-in-a-generation fight.

Billed as the “biggest fight in boxing,” Canelo vs. Crawford is a clash of titans that transcends weight classes and eras. Canelo aims to solidify his claim as the pound-for-pound best, while Crawford risks his perfect record for a shot legendary status. With global streaming access on Netflix, this event is poised to break viewership records, bringing boxing to new audiences worldwide.

Don’t miss the final press conference this Thursday, where the verbal sparring will set the tone for Saturday’s epic battle. Stay tuned for exclusive fight week coverage, including weigh-ins and behind-the-scenes updates, as Canelo and Crawford prepare to make history on September 13.

For more details on the fight and how to watch, visit www.netflix.com or check out the latest updates on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

