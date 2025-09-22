Livestream: Jake Paul vs. Gervonta “Tank” Davis New York Press Conference

In the heart of the Big Apple, boxing’s most polarizing showdown is about to ignite even before the first punch is thrown. The kick-off press conference for Jake Paul vs. Gervonta “Tank” Davis is set to explode on Monday, September 22, at the iconic Palladium Theater in New York City, starting at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT and will livestream on Netflix’s YouTube Channel. This isn’t just a media event—it’s the spark that could set the combat sports world ablaze, drawing fans, fighters, and frenzy into one electrifying evening.

The matchup itself pits YouTube sensation turned boxing disruptor Jake Paul against the undefeated (30-0-1, 28 KOs) WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis, a three-division titleholder known for his devastating power and southpaw precision. Billed as an exhibition bout, this clash has already reshaped the boxing landscape, forcing a last-minute venue switch from Atlanta’s State Farm Arena to Miami’s Kaseya Center on November 14, thanks to regulatory hurdles in Georgia. But don’t let the “exhibition” label fool you—this is prime-time spectacle, streaming live globally on Netflix, with the potential to shatter pay-per-view records and redefine crossover appeal.

Paul, the 28-year-old Cleveland native with a flair for the dramatic, has built an empire on defying odds. From viral knockouts to sold-out arenas, “The Problem Child” thrives on controversy, and he’s promised to bring that energy to the presser. “Tank’s been hiding in the shadows too long. Tomorrow, New York gets to see why I’m the future of this sport,” Paul teased in a recent social media post, hyping the event with a montage of his highlight-reel wins. Davis, the 30-year-old Baltimore knockout artist fresh off a gritty majority draw against Lamont Roach in March, enters as the clear favorite. Yet, Tank’s no stranger to big stages, having headlined mega-fights against the likes of Ryan Garcia. “Jake talks a big game, but in the ring, actions speak louder. See you in NYC,” Davis fired back on X, setting the tone for what promises to be a verbal heavyweight bout.

Hosted by Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Brian Custer, the Palladium Theater event is free and open to the public, with doors opening at 5:00 p.m. Expect face-offs, trash talk, and maybe even a surprise guest or two from the Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) roster—Paul’s own promotion company, co-founded with Nakisa Bidarian. This rescheduled showdown (originally eyed for September 17) follows the fight’s relocation announcement earlier this week, turning potential setback into nationwide momentum. And it’s not a one-off: Paul and Davis head to Miami the very next day, September 23, for another presser at the Kaseya Center, keeping the hype train rolling straight into fight week.

Paul, with his unorthodox path from Disney star to 10-1 pro boxer, represents the new guard—social media savvy, fan-first, and unafraid to challenge the old guard. Davis embodies the elite: a 28-knockout machine who’s defended his throne against the best. Their collision isn’t just a fight; it’s a cultural earthquake, blending influencer energy with championship grit. Early ticket buzz for the November 14 main event is off the charts, with Netflix positioning it as a “can’t-miss blockbuster” that could draw millions worldwide.

Boxing purists may scoff, but the numbers don’t lie: Paul’s bouts consistently top charts, and Davis’s star power is undeniable. The Boxing community is already buzzing, with fans debating everything from weight classes to win probabilities.

Mark your calendars, fight fans—tomorrow’s press conference at the Palladium isn’t just words; it’s war drums. Will Paul’s bravado crack under Tank’s glare? Or will the champ show why he’s the one to beat? Tune in live via MVP’s social channels or catch the highlights as the road to Miami begins. The Problem Child meets The Tank—New York, get ready to rumble.

Like this: Like Loading...