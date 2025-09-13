Livestream: Lewis Crocker vs. Paddy Donovan 2 Fight Prelims Undercard

The Emerald Isle is buzzing with excitement as Belfast’s own Lewis “The Croc” Crocker faces off against Limerick’s Paddy “The Real Deal” Donovan in a highly anticipated rematch for the vacant IBF welterweight world title. Happening tonight at the iconic Windsor Park stadium, this all-Irish clash isn’t just about settling scores—it’s about making history as the first time two fighters from the island of Ireland battle for a major world championship.

The stage is set at the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park, the 20,000-capacity home of Northern Irish football legend, which last hosted boxing royalty when Carl Frampton dazzled the crowd back in 2018. For Crocker, a lifelong Linfield supporter who grew up just a stone’s throw from the venue, this is a dream come true. “This is monumental—the first all-Irish world title fight,” said Crocker’s manager, Jamie Conlan. “The controversy from the first bout, combined with Windsor Park, makes it truly historic.”

Their first encounter back on March 1 at Belfast’s SSE Arena was pure fireworks: a pulse-pounding welterweight war that served as a final eliminator for the IBF crown. Donovan, the slick southpaw with a 17-0 record entering the bout, dominated early, dropping Crocker twice and building a commanding lead on the scorecards. But in a twist that sparked outrage and appeals, Donovan was disqualified at the end of the eighth round for landing a punch after the bell—his third infraction after two point deductions. Crocker, extending his unbeaten streak to 21-0 (11 KOs), claimed the win but admitted it left a sour taste. The IBF ordered the rematch, and with champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis vacating the belt to move up in weight, tonight’s 12-round epic is now for undisputed world honors.

Both warriors tipped the scales yesterday—Donovan at a sharp 145.7 lbs and Crocker at 146.6 lbs—firing up the pre-fight hype. Crocker, the 28-year-old underdog embracing the pressure, vows to deliver the performance of his life. “To beat Paddy, I have to be better in every aspect,” Crocker told reporters. “He didn’t knock me out last time; I was in trouble, but he made the mistake. Now, at home, I’ll prove why I’m the real deal.” Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Donovan, who shed tears after the DQ ended his perfect record, is brimming with confidence. “It couldn’t have panned out better after the controversy,” Donovan said. “I’d been winning every round. This time, I’ll get the knockout and shut down the doubters for good.”

The electric atmosphere is already palpable, with fans from north and south converging on Belfast. Expect a sea of green as supporters cross the border, turning Windsor Park into a cauldron of passion. “Pride of Ireland is on the line,” as ESPN put it, and with no grudges but plenty of fire, this rematch could eclipse their first thriller.

But the action doesn’t stop at the main event! Tonight’s stacked card, promoted by Matchroom Boxing and broadcast live on DAZN starting at 4:30 PM BST for prelims and 7:00 PM for the main card, features a lineup of rising stars and title bouts that are absolutely free to stream with your DAZN subscription. Don’t sleep on these undercard gems—they’re packed with knockouts, local rivalries, and breakout performances that could steal the show.

Ishmael Davis vs. Caoimhin Agyarko (WBA Continental Super Welterweight Title, 12 rounds): A gritty super welterweight clash where Davis looks to defend his belt against the hard-hitting Agyarko. Expect fireworks in this one—both men bring power and heart.

Pat Brown vs. Opponent TBA (Cruiserweight): Undefeated British prospect Pat Brown (3-0, 3 KOs) aims to continue his demolition spree. The 25-year-old has finished all foes inside the distance and could make a statement tonight.

Conor Bowen vs. Opponent TBA (Prospect Bout): Matchroom’s young gun Bowen, fresh off a fourth-round KO, showcases his skills in a bout primed for highlights.

Plus More Rising Talents: Keep an eye on emerging Irish and UK fighters rounding out the card, including potential debuts and regional scraps that highlight the next generation of boxing royalty.

Ring walks for the main event are slated for around 10:00 PM BST, but tune in early—the prelims are a can’t-miss warmup that sets the tone for this monumental night. With DAZN’s global reach, fans worldwide can catch every punch for free as part of the subscription (starting at just £9.99/month in the UK). BBC Radio 5 Live will also provide live commentary for UK listeners.

This isn’t just a fight; it’s a celebration of Irish boxing grit, drama, and destiny. Will Crocker roar at home, or will Donovan claim the throne? One thing’s certain: Windsor Park will erupt. Grab your spot on the couch, fire up DAZN, and witness history unfold tonight!

Like this: Like Loading...