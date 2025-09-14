Livestream: Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon Akhmadaliev Free to Watch on Facebook

The Naoya Inoue vs. Murodjon “MJ” Akhmadaliev fight is one of the most anticipated matchups in boxing for 2025, and fans around the world are eager to watch the action live online for free.

The official, free live stream will be available in the United States and United Kingdom through the Top Rank Boxing Facebook page. In Japan, fans can tune in via Lemino. These platforms are accessible on web browsers or the respective apps on smart TVs and mobile devices.

How to Watch Worldwide

For fans outside the U.S., U.K., and Japan, using a VPN is recommended to access these free streams by selecting a server location in one of the streaming countries. This ensures smooth viewing by bypassing geo-restrictions imposed by the platforms.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Location: IG Arena, Nagoya, Japan

Main Card Start Time: 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT / 8:40 a.m. BST / 5:40 p.m. AEST

Ring Walks (Approx.): 6:40 a.m. ET / 3:40 a.m. PT / 11:40 a.m. BST / 8:40 p.m. AEST

Step-by-Step Guide

Visit the Top Rank Facebook page at the scheduled start time in the U.S. or U.K.

Japanese viewers should use Lemino’s streaming service.

If not based in one of these territories, use a reputable VPN service, choose a U.S. or U.K. server, and access the Facebook stream.

Make sure to log in to Facebook (facebook.com/trboxing) or the Lemino platform before the fight card begins to avoid missing any action.

You can cast the stream to your TV using a streaming stick or mirror it from your device for an immersive experience.

Undercard Information

The fight card also features other championship bouts, including Yoshiki Takei vs. Christian Medina (WBO Bantamweight title) and Yuni Takada vs. Ryusei Matsumoto (WBA Minimumweight title).

Top Rank has shifted from its ESPN partnership, opting for Facebook’s free streaming format. Although some U.S. fans have voiced complaints preferring traditional TV, this move offers an accessible way for global boxing enthusiasts to watch the fight live.

Boxing fans can expect an electrifying battle as Naoya Inoue defends his undisputed super bantamweight title against Murodjon Akhmadaliev, and watching live has never been easier thanks to free official streams.

