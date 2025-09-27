Livestream: Sol Cudos vs. Kim Clavel Free Fight Prelims featuring Javon “Wanna” Walton

Montreal, Quebec – September 26, 2025 – Undefeated Argentine sensation Sol Cudos challenges Canadian star Kim Clavel for the IBF World Female Light Flyweight Title. The Sol Cudos vs. Kim Clavel showdown headlines MVP Prospects 15 on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the iconic Theatre St Denis in Montreal. With both fighters hitting the scales on Friday—Clavel at 107.3 lbs and Cudos at a razor-sharp 105 lbs—this 10-round title bout promises fireworks in the 108-lb division.

At 28 years old, Sol Cudos (13-0, 5 KOs) enters as the hungry challenger, riding a wave of momentum from her dominant performances south of the border. Known for her blistering hand speed and pinpoint combinations, Cudos has been a rising force in women’s boxing, capturing regional belts and turning heads with her technical prowess. This international clash against a hometown hero adds extra spice, as Cudos aims to plant the Argentine flag in Canadian territory. “I’m here to make history,” Cudos declared post-weigh-in, her eyes locked on the strap.

Opposing her is the battle-tested Kim Clavel (17-2, 3 KOs), a 35-year-old Montreal native and former IBF champion defending her turf. Clavel, standing at 5’1″ with a 60.5-inch reach, brings veteran savvy and resilience forged in high-stakes wars, including a gritty unanimous decision win over Jessica Camara earlier this year. She’s no stranger to pressure, having headlined multiple Quebec cards. “This is my ring, my city—Sol’s speed won’t faze me,” Clavel fired back during the tense face-off, captured live on DAZN’s YouTube channel. Experts predict a tactical chess match early, with Cudos pressing forward and Clavel countering with sharp jabs, potentially culminating in a late-round surge from the challenger.

The Sol Cudos vs. Kim Clavel fight card stacks up with nine pro bouts, blending rising prospects and seasoned pros across weights. While no official prelims-main card split is announced, the undercard features compelling matchups to whet appetites before the headliner. Here’s the full slate:

The co-main event features Tammara Thibeault (3-0, 2 KOs) of Canada taking on Italian Cristina Mazzotta (1-0) in a women’s middleweight bout.

Welterweight: Mazlum Akdeniz (21-0, 8 KOs) vs. Anthony Soto (13-0-1, 8 KOs)

Heavyweight: Nelvie Tiafack (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Ramiro Edwin Robles (5-0, 3 KOs)

Super Strawweight: Naomy Valle (14-0, 9 KOs) vs. Federica Macri (6-0-1, 1 KO)

Super Lightweight: Hendri Cedeno (16-0, 12 KOs) vs. Alejandro Frias Rodriguez (19-11-2, 10 KOs)

Bantamweight: Amanda Galle (11-0-1, 1 KO) vs. Alondra Hernandez (9-1, 1 KO)

Middleweight: Loick Lahaie (2-0) vs. Rufus-Venice Camara-Macauley (4-0, 3 KOs)

Unbeaten Atlanta sensation and southpaw standout Javon “Wanna” Walton (2-0-1, 1 KO) is set to electrify the crowd as he goes head-to-head with hard-hitting Anthony Mora (6-4-1, 4 KOs) of New Britain, Connecticut, in a thrilling lightweight showdown to headline the prelims.

This stacked lineup showcases Most Valuable Promotions’ commitment to nurturing talent, with a mix of international flavor and local heroes.

For those hunting the Sol Cudos vs. Kim Clavel prelims live stream, tune in early at 2:45 PM PT on YouTube. The full card kicks off at 7:00 PM ET (4:00 PM PT / 12:00 AM BST Sunday) exclusively on DAZN, available in over 200 countries with a standard subscription—no pay-per-view required.

DAZN’s global reach ensures fans worldwide can catch every punch, from opening prelims to the title decider. Mobile apps for iOS and Android make it seamless for on-the-go viewing, while 4K quality elevates the experience. Betting odds remain fluid, but early lines favor Clavel slightly due to home advantage—check licensed sportsbooks for updates.

Argentina vs. Canada narratives always deliver drama, and this Sol Cudos vs. Kim Clavel boxing event is no exception. As Montreal’s Theatre St Denis fills with 800 fervent fans, expect a night that could redefine the light flyweight landscape. Will Cudos’ youth prevail, or will Clavel’s experience shine? Stream it live on DAZN and join the conversation—#CudosVsClavel is trending for a reason.

