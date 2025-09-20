OKTAGON 76: Frederic Vosgrone vs. Fabio Moraes Live on RTL+ in Germany

OKTAGON MMA, Europe’s premier mixed martial arts promotion, is set to electrify fans with OKTAGON 76, scheduled for September 20, 2025, at the iconic Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany. Following the massive success of previous events, including a record-breaking attendance of 59,148 at OKTAGON 62 in Frankfurt, this event promises to deliver another adrenaline-pumping spectacle featuring some of Europe’s top fighters. With a stacked fight card headlined by thrilling matchups, OKTAGON 76 is a must-watch for MMA enthusiasts. Here’s everything you need to know about the event and how to catch the action online.

OKTAGON 76 will showcase a blend of rising stars and seasoned veterans, with the Festhalle transforming into a battleground for intense MMA clashes. The event features notable fights, including:

Frédéric Vosgröne vs. Fabio Moraes (Light Heavyweight): Undefeated German sensation Frédéric Vosgröne, nicknamed “Neandertaler,” takes on Brazilian fighter Fabio Moraes in a highly anticipated bout. Vosgröne, with a perfect 4-0 record, aims to solidify his status as a top contender in front of his home crowd.

Daniel Weichel vs. Abou Tounkara (Lightweight): German MMA legend Daniel Weichel, with over two decades of professional experience, makes his comeback against Abou Tounkara. Weichel (42-15-0) is looking to make a statement in this pivotal lightweight clash.

Other Key Fights: The card also includes exciting matchups like Denis Frimpong vs. Peter Gabal (Lightweight), Alina Dalaslan vs. Clara Ricignuolo (Women’s Bantamweight), and James Hendin vs. Ayton De Paepe (Featherweight), among others. Rising star Tamerlan Dulatov and Fedor Duric are also set to compete, adding to the event’s depth.

OKTAGON 76 is part of the promotion’s packed 2025 schedule, which includes events across Europe in cities like Cologne, Munich, and Prague. Known for its electrifying atmosphere and high-energy fights, OKTAGON continues to set new standards in European MMA, with this event expected to draw thousands to the Festhalle and millions more watching online.

OKTAGON MMA has rapidly grown since its founding in 2016 by Ondřej Novotný and Pavol Neruda, becoming a powerhouse in European MMA. The promotion is celebrated for its ability to fill massive arenas and deliver thrilling fight cards that rival global giants like the UFC. OKTAGON 76 continues the momentum from events like OKTAGON 75 in Hannover, where Gjoni Palokaj defeated “Batfal” in a main event that showcased the promotion’s knack for delivering drama and finishes.

The event also ties into OKTAGON’s Tipsport Gamechanger, a unique tournament where 16 of Europe’s best fighters compete across five events for a €1 million prize. While not every fight is part of this pyramid-style competition, the event contributes to the promotion’s reputation for high-stakes, high-drama MMA.

RTL+ (Germany): RTL+ will broadcast OKTAGON 76 live, starting at 5:25 PM CEST (11:25 AM EDT) on September 20, 2025. The platform offers a comprehensive live stream of the entire event, including all main card and preliminary fights. RTL+ is a go-to option for German fans and those in regions where the service is available. A subscription is required, but it provides access to exclusive MMA content, including OKTAGON’s “Kämpfer & König” podcast with Christian Eckerlin and GZUZ. For more information visit: https://oktagonmma.com

Like this: Like Loading...