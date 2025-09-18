OKTAGON 76: Weichel vs. Tounkara Live Stream Fight Weigh-In Video

As the excitement builds for OKTAGON 76, set to take place on September 20, 2025, at the iconic Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany, fans are eagerly awaiting the official weigh-ins on Friday to see their favorite fighters hit the scales and set the stage for an explosive night of MMA action. The weigh-in is a critical moment, offering a first glimpse of the fighters’ readiness and the intensity of the upcoming bouts. Here’s everything you need to know about the OKTAGON 76 weigh-in live stream, including how to watch, what to expect, and why this event is a must-see for MMA enthusiasts.

The weigh-in for the event are more than just a formality—it’s a prelude to the main event, where fighters like Frédéric “Neandertaler” Vosgröne, Daniel Weichel, and Alina Dalaslan will face off against their opponents on the scales. This is the moment where tensions rise, face-offs get heated, and fans get a taste of the drama to come. With a stacked fight card featuring 12 thrilling matchups, including Vosgröne vs. Fabio Moraes and Weichel vs. Abou Tounkara, the weigh-in sets the tone for what promises to be one of Europe’s most electrifying MMA events of 2025.

The weigh-in also ensures that all fighters meet their respective weight classes, a crucial step to confirm the bouts are official. Expect intense staredowns, especially in key fights like Vosgröne (4-0-0) vs. Moraes (7-1-0) in the light heavyweight division and Weichel (42-15-0) vs. Tounkara (10-5-0) in the lightweight division. These moments often spark fireworks, giving fans a preview of the rivalries that will unfold in the cage.

While OKTAGON 76’s main event will be broadcast live on platforms like RTL+, OKTAGON.TV, and potentially TV Tipsport, the weigh-in live stream is typically offered through select channels to build anticipation. Based on available information and OKTAGON’s history of streaming weigh-ins.

OKTAGON has a strong track record of streaming weigh-ins for free on their official YouTube channels (@OKTAGONMMADeutschland/@OKTAGONGlobal), as seen with events like OKTAGON 46 and OKTAGON 55. The OKTAGON 76 weigh-in is expected to follow suit, likely airing on September 19, 2025 at 12:00 AM, a day before the main event. Check the OKTAGON MMA YouTube channels for a free live stream, which may include pre-weigh-in interviews and behind-the-scenes content. Fans can also find post-weigh-in highlights and recaps on these channels if they miss the live broadcast.

Daniel Weichel (42-15-0) vs. Abou Tounkara (10-5-0) (Lightweight): Weichel, a Frankfurt native and former M-1 and Bellator champion, makes his comeback after a two-year hiatus. Expect a tense face-off with Tounkara, known for his knockout power.

Frederic Vosgrone (4-0-0) vs. Fabio Moraes (7-1-0) (Light Heavyweight): The undefeated “Neandertaler” will look to assert dominance against Moraes, a Brazilian with six KOs and a BJJ black belt. This staredown could be electric.

Alina Dalaslan vs. Clara Ricignuolo (Women’s Bantamweight): Germany’s rising star Dalaslan faces Ricignuolo in a high-energy women’s bout, with the weigh-in likely showcasing their intensity.

Other Notable Fighters: Tamerlan Dulatov, who holds the record for OKTAGON’s fastest submission (16 seconds), Denis Frimpong, Peter Gabal, and David Hošek will also hit the scales, adding to the excitement.

