Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo Faces Filipino Challenger Jayson Vayson in Championship Bout Live on DAZN

Indio, California – September 20, 2025 – Unified strawweight champion Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo puts his WBA, WBO, and Ring Magazine titles on the line against the hungry, knockout artist Jayson “Striker” Vayson in a 12-round showdown at Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino. This Golden Boy Promotions event promises fireworks in the 105-pound division, pitting undefeated precision against relentless aggression. With the main event card kicking off at 8 p.m. ET, fans worldwide are urged to tune in for what could be a defining night in the sport.

At just 28 years old, Collazo enters the ring as a Puerto Rican sensation hailing from Newark, New Jersey, boasting an impeccable 12-0 record with 9 knockouts.His journey to the top has been marked by surgical dismantling of opponents, showcasing a blend of technical mastery and devastating power. Collazo’s last defense was a masterclass, stopping the momentum of a tough veteran and solidifying his status as the division’s alpha. Trainers praise his ring IQ and footwork, which allow him to slip punches like a shadow while unleashing counters that end fights in a blink. “This is my era,” Collazo declared at Friday’s weigh-in, where he tipped the scales at a perfect 104.8 pounds.

Against Vayson, he’s favored heavily at -1400 odds, but the champion knows better than to underestimate a warrior from the Philippines.

Enter Jayson Vayson, the 29-year-old Cebu City-based slugger with a gritty 14-1-1 record, including 8 knockouts.

Nicknamed “Striker” for good reason, Vayson’s four-fight win streak has seen him bulldoze through regional foes, his aggressive style and body-snapping hooks drawing comparisons to a young Manny Pacquiao. Bouncing between weight classes from 105 to 115 pounds, Vayson has shown adaptability and heart, with his lone loss coming in a controversial split decision two years ago.

This marks his U.S. debut and first world title shot, a massive leap that he’s embraced with fire. “I’m here to shock the world,” Vayson roared post-weigh-in, clocking in at 105 pounds sharp.

As the +750 underdog, he carries the weight of Filipino boxing pride, ready to swarm Collazo early and turn this into a war of attrition.

What makes this matchup electric? Collazo’s elusiveness versus Vayson’s forward pressure could lead to a chess match exploding into chaos. Experts predict Collazo retains via late TKO (-230 odds), but Vayson’s 57% knockout rate suggests an upset isn’t impossible.

One thing’s certain: the winner cements their legacy in a talent-stacked division eyeing bigger stages.The card isn’t short on sizzle either. In the co-main, featherweight prospect Leonardo Sanchez (12-1, 8 KOs) battles veteran Raul Coria (20-5, 12 KOs) in a 10-rounder that could steal the show with its back-and-forth potential. Opening the broadcast, bantamweight phenom Alexis Araujo (5-0, 4 KOs) faces off against debuting pro Cesar Olvera, promising young guns blazing. Full undercard highlights include super flyweight action with Stephanie Han and lightweight scrap between Kevin Barron and Jorge Tovar – a stacked lineup ensuring non-stop thrills.

Don’t miss a punch! The entire event streams live and exclusively on DAZN, available in over 200 countries.

New subscribers can lock in a 12-month plan for $19.99 per month, or opt for flexible pay-per-view access.

Download the DAZN app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, Roku, Fire TV, or PC for crystal-clear HD streaming. Ring walks for the main event are slated around 10:30 p.m. ET, following prelims that start at 8 p.m.

This isn’t just a fight; it’s a collision of cultures, styles, and dreams under the desert lights. Will Collazo’s crown stay put, or will Vayson’s striking rewrite the script? Grab your DAZN login, settle in, and witness history unfold. Boxing at its rawest – tune in tonight!

