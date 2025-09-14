VIDEO: Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Full Fight Highlights Replay

On September 13, 2025, Terence “Bud” Crawford (42-0, 31 KOs) stunned Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez (63-3-2, 39 KOs) to win the undisputed super middleweight titles by unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113, 115-113) at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, before a record 70,000 fans. Streamed live on Netflix, the fight saw Crawford, moving up from junior middleweight, outclass the naturally bigger Canelo with speed and precision to become the first male boxer to hold undisputed titles in three weight classes. Here are the key highlights:

Round 1: Tactical Start

Crawford opened southpaw, using his jab to dictate range and landing a sharp left hook to Canelo’s body midway through. Álvarez pressed forward with body shots but struggled against Bud’s footwork, giving Crawford a 10-9 edge.

Round 4: Canelo’s Power Surge

Álvarez landed a massive right hand at 1:45, rocking Crawford momentarily and igniting the crowd. Crawford, unfazed, countered with a three-punch combo, including a stinging jab, showcasing his chin and resilience. Canelo took the round, but Crawford’s counters kept it competitive.

Round 6: Crawford’s Momentum Shift

The fight’s turning point came as Crawford landed a vicious body shot at 2:44, visibly hurting Canelo. Seconds later, a pinpoint jab to Álvarez’s nose at 2:31 halted his advance. Crawford’s 18-12 edge in power shots this round showcased his speed and inside game, stealing momentum.

Round 9: Headbutt and Firefight

An accidental headbutt from Canelo at 2:18 opened a cut above Crawford’s eye, pausing the action. Bud responded with fury, landing a flurry of hooks and uppercuts that rocked Álvarez. Crawford’s 25-of-40 punches landed outshone Canelo’s 18-of-35, making this a thrilling, crowd-pleasing round.

Round 12: Crawford Seals the Deal

With the fight close, Canelo chased a knockout, trapping Crawford on the ropes. Bud slipped a left hook and fired a four-punch combo, including a clean left at 1:30 that snapped Canelo’s head back. Crawford’s jab and defense controlled the final moments, securing the round and the fight.

Crawford’s technical brilliance—51 more punches thrown, 16 more landed through seven rounds—neutralized Canelo’s power. The final bell saw Crawford claim the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and Ring titles, cementing his legacy. Álvarez, gracious in defeat, acknowledged Bud’s greatness, while Crawford celebrated a historic upset, proving size is no match for skill.

