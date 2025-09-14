Watch Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr Fight Live Stream on Netflix

Tonight’s undisputed super middleweight title showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium is the main attraction, but the co-main event promises to deliver a prospect war that could fast-track a new star to contention. In a 10-round junior middleweight (154-pound) clash, undefeated Irish sensation Callum “King” Walsh (14-0, 11 KOs) squares off against the power-punching Fernando Vargas Jr. (17-0, 15 KOs), son of former two-time world champion Fernando Vargas. This southpaw-vs.-southpaw matchup, live on Netflix, pits Dana White’s prized pupil against a confident underdog looking to step out of his father’s shadow and make his own mark in the division.

At 24 years old, Walsh has become the face of White’s TKO Boxing promotions, boasting a slick, pressure-forward style honed under legendary trainer Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Boxing Club in Los Angeles. Standing 5’8″ with a 69-inch reach, the Dubliner’s aggressive combinations and heavy hands have led to 11 knockouts, including a first-round demolition of Dean Sutherland in March. As the reigning WBC Continental Americas super welterweight champion since March 2024, Walsh ranks as a top-five contender at 154 pounds by the WBC and IBF. His movement and ability to maintain pressure into the later rounds make him a nightmare for plodders, though his guard can wander during advances. “This is my stage to prove I’m ready for titles,” Walsh said at Friday’s weigh-in, eyes locked on a potential world shot next year. Backed by White’s hype machine, Walsh enters as a heavy favorite at -380 odds, with experts praising his speed and fluidity.

Opposing him is 28-year-old Las Vegas native Fernando Vargas Jr., a 5’8″ brawler with a 69-inch reach who fights in the shadow of his father’s storied career—Vargas Sr. battled icons like Oscar De La Hoya and Félix Trinidad. Trained by his dad since his mid-teens, the younger Vargas has racked up 15 stoppages since his 2020 debut, most recently a fourth-round TKO of Gonzalo Gaston Coria in May. His durable, inside-fighting style packs power, but his record is padded with regional foes, and he’s only gone past four rounds twice. As a +270 underdog, Vargas Jr. aims to disrupt with counters and early pressure, timing Walsh’s entries to land bombs. “You’re gonna know about me after this,” he vowed, emphasizing his confidence in wrecking the “Irish golden boy.” A win could elevate him from prospect to contender overnight, honoring his lineage while forging his own path.

Both southpaws share similar frames, setting up a tactical battle where Walsh’s sharper angles and jab could control the distance, while Vargas Jr.’s raw power threatens if he closes the gap. Analysts predict Walsh’s experience edges out Vargas’s brawling, forecasting a mid-to-late stoppage or unanimous decision for the Irishman—perhaps in rounds 6-10, where his conditioning shines. Yet, with 26 combined knockouts, fireworks are inevitable, and an upset could shake the 154-pound landscape.

As the Canelo-Crawford card explodes on Netflix starting at 6 p.m. PT, don’t sleep on this co-main. Walsh vs. Vargas Jr. isn’t just a fight; it’s a launchpad for the next big thing in boxing.

