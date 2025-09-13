Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Free Live Stream Fight Prelims

As the boxing world turns its eyes to tomorrow’s blockbuster showdown between undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and undefeated phenom Terence “Bud” Crawford, the undercard is shaping up to be a can’t-miss spectacle. The prelims for the highly anticipated Canelo vs. Crawford event will stream live for free, offering fans a stacked lineup of rising stars, title challengers, and heavyweight brawlers ahead of the Netflix-broadcast main card.

The event, billed as “Once in a Lifetime,” takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 13, 2025. While the main event – pitting Alvarez’s undisputed titles (WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF) against Crawford’s quest for a third-division undisputed crown – streams exclusively on Netflix starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, the prelims kick off earlier and are accessible at no cost. This marks a historic move for boxing, with the entire card available globally to Netflix subscribers without a pay-per-view fee, democratizing access to one of the sport’s biggest nights.

Free Prelims Livestream: Start Time and How to Watch

The preliminary bouts begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on Tudum (Netflix’s official fan site), UFC’s YouTube channel, and WWE’s YouTube channel. Early prelims, featuring even more action, start at 5:30 p.m. ET. No subscription is required for these streams, making it an ideal entry point for fans to warm up for the main event. Joe Martinez will handle ring announcing duties for the prelims, bringing his signature energy to the broadcast.

This free access aligns with the event’s groundbreaking partnership between Riyadh Season, Zuffa Boxing (under UFC President Dana White), and Netflix, aiming to shatter attendance records with an expected 65,000 fans packing the stadium – the largest boxing crowd in Las Vegas history.

Spotlight on the Prelims Card: Emerging Talents and Heavyweight Clashes

The prelims card is a diverse mix of weight classes, showcasing prospects and veterans hungry for breakthroughs. Here’s a breakdown of the key matchups:

Ivan Dychko vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr. (Heavyweight): Kazakhstan’s towering southpaw Dychko (15-0, 14 KOs), a former amateur standout, faces American puncher Franklin Jr. (16-1-1, 12 KOs) in a bout that could steal the show. Both men bring knockout power, promising a slugfest in the super heavyweight division.

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brandon Adams (Super Welterweight): Ukrainian southpaw Bohachuk (25-2, 23 KOs), known for his relentless pressure, takes on Adams (22-3, 15 KOs) in a 10-round war. Bohachuk, a former title challenger, is looking to rebound and position himself for bigger opportunities.

Mohammed Alakel vs. Travis Kent Crawford (Lightweight, 134 lbs): Undefeated Saudi prospect Alakel (4-0, 0 KOs) makes his high-profile debut against the experienced Crawford (not to be confused with Terence). This 8-rounder highlights Riyadh Season’s investment in global talent.

Additional Undercard Gems: The early slate includes more bouts like John Ornelas vs. an opponent TBD, rounding out a full evening of action. Expect high-energy fights across junior middleweight, welterweight, and more, with several prospects vying for spots on future cards.

These prelims aren’t just warm-ups; they’re packed with narratives. Dychko and Franklin represent the future of heavyweight boxing, while Bohachuk’s aggression could lead to a highlight-reel finish. Fans tuning in early will get a taste of the international flavor that defines this event, co-promoted by Saudi Arabia’s Turki Al-Sheikh.

Following the prelims, the main card on Netflix (starting at 9 p.m. ET) features even more firepower:

Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. (Junior Middleweight): Irish knockout artist Walsh (14-0, 11 KOs) clashes with the undefeated son of a legend, Vargas Jr. (17-0, 15 KOs). This 10-round bout is a showcase for two rising stars.

Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez (Super Middleweight): Interim WBC champion Mbilli (27-0, 23 KOs) defends his belt against Martinez in a potential title eliminator, adding intrigue to the division Canelo and Crawford rule.

The co-main event and main event ring walks are expected around 10-11 p.m. ET, with Jon Anik on play-by-play, flanked by analysts Max Kellerman and Andre Ward. Michael Buffer will announce the marquee fights.

With weigh-ins completed today – Alvarez and Crawford both hitting 167.5 lbs on the dot – the tension is palpable. Canelo, 35, enters with a 63-2-2 record and a storied career, while 37-year-old Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) aims to defy odds by jumping two weight classes. But the prelims ensure the excitement builds from the opening bell. Boxing purists and casual fans alike can dive in for free via the livestream platforms. As Alvarez put it during Thursday’s press conference: “This is bigger than just me and Bud – it’s for the sport.” Tune in tomorrow to see why.

