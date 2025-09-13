Watch Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez Live on the Canelo-Crawford Netflix Stream Event

As the boxing world turns its eyes to Allegiant Stadium tonight for the blockbuster undisputed super middleweight title clash between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Terence Crawford, one of the night’s most explosive undercard bouts threatens to steal the spotlight. In a WBC interim super middleweight championship fight at 168 pounds, undefeated powerhouse Christian Mbilli (29-0, 24 KOs) defends his belt against the relentless knockout artist and fellow undefeated Lester Martinez (19-0, 16 KOs). This all-action matchup, slotted as the second fight on the Netflix-streamed main card, pits two of the division’s most dangerous punchers against each other in what could propel the winner directly into contention for a shot at the big prize.

Mbilli, the 30-year-old Cameroonian-born contender now based in Montreal, Canada, enters this fight as the clear favorite and ESPN’s No. 2-ranked super middleweight. His path to this moment has been marked by sheer dominance: a blistering first-round knockout of former world champion Maciej Sulecki in June to claim the interim WBC strap, capping a streak where he’s stopped 24 of his 29 professional foes. Standing at 5’8.5″ with a 72-inch reach, Mbilli blends raw power with relentless aggression and slick footwork, often overwhelming opponents with a high-volume offensive that makes him a fan favorite. “I’ve beaten four top-10 guys already, and Martinez will be the fifth,” Mbilli told reporters this week, exuding quiet confidence. “This is my chance to show Turki Alalshikh and the world that I’m the rightful challenger for the winner of Canelo-Crawford. I plan to steal the show.”

But Martinez, the 29-year-old Guatemalan southpaw fighting out of his home country, won’t make it easy. With a 5’8″ frame and a 71.5-inch reach, he’s a technical wizard who shifts seamlessly between a Philly shell defense and high-guard counters, all while packing devastating power—stopping six of his last seven opponents, including a fourth-round demolition of Joeshon James in March. As one of Crawford’s top sparring partners in camp, Martinez has the inside track on elite-level preparation and knows the pressure of facing a fellow unbeaten contender. “Mbilli’s exciting, but I’m the more complete fighter,” Martinez has said, emphasizing his measured precision over Mbilli’s whirlwind style. Experts note that while Mbilli’s output might dazzle on the scorecards, Martinez’s ability to box on the back foot could turn this into a tactical chess match early before the inevitable fireworks erupt.

The physical similarities—slight edges for Mbilli in height and reach—promise a phone-booth war, with a combined 40 knockouts suggesting this 12-rounder is unlikely to see the final bell. Analysts favor Mbilli’s experience and momentum, predicting a mid-round stoppage, but Martinez’s underdog status (+350 odds) adds intrigue; a victory here could catapult the Central American star into the spotlight and disrupt the division’s hierarchy. With the winner eyeing a potential 2026 clash against the Canelo-Crawford victor—especially if Álvarez retains his throne—this bout carries massive implications beyond the immediate stakes.

Tune in tonight September 13, 2025 at 9/6 PM ET/PT on Netflix as Mbilli and Martinez light the fuse on a card already buzzing with anticipation. In a night of legacies, this could be the fight that launches a new one.

