BKFC 82: Perry vs. Stephens Fight Preview, Live Stream Details, and How to Watch Online

Newark, NJ – October 3, 2025 – In the unforgiving arena of bare-knuckle boxing, where gloves are forbidden and every punch lands with the raw force of unbridled aggression, two former UFC warriors are set to collide in a battle that could redefine brutality. BKFC 82: Perry vs. Stephens descends upon the Prudential Center this Saturday, October 4, promising a night of unfiltered violence under the glare of 19,500 roaring fans. Headlining the card is “Platinum” Mike Perry, the undefeated bare-knuckle phenom, squaring off against the relentless Jeremy “Lil’ Heathen” Stephens in a five-round welterweight clash for the symbolic “King of Violence” title.

This isn’t just another fight; it’s a grudge-fueled showdown between two men who’ve reinvented themselves after the octagon spat them out. Perry, 33, enters with a flawless 5-0 BKFC record, his last three victories all coming via knockout – a savage dismantling of Thiago Alves, a clinic against Eddie Alvarez, and a humiliating stoppage of Luke Rockhold. Once a controversial figure in the UFC for his wild antics and unorthodox striking, Perry has found his spiritual home in bare knuckles. “I’ve been waiting for a real dogfight,” Perry growled at Thursday’s press conference, his eyes locked on Stephens. “No pads, no excuses – just me breaking his face.” His trash-talk, laced with that signature bravado, has already sold out swaths of tickets, turning the event into a must-see spectacle.

Opposing him is Stephens, 38, a UFC veteran of 33 fights known for his explosive power and granite chin. After a decorated MMA career that saw him rack up knockouts against the likes of Marcus Davis and Yves Edwards, Stephens has gone 3-0 in BKFC, including a blistering stoppage of Alvarez and a gritty win over Jimmie Rivera. Moving up from featherweight to welterweight for this bout, the Iowa native brings a lifetime of cage-honed experience. “Mike talks a big game, but I’ve eaten shots from killers,” Stephens retorted during the faceoff, his stare unflinching. “Saturday, I’ll show him what a real heathen looks like.” Odds favor Perry at -301 to Stephens’ +213, but experts caution against underestimating the underdog – Stephens’ power could turn this into a bloodbath early.

The co-main event adds another layer of intrigue, crowning the first-ever “Queen of Violence” champion as BKFC flyweight titleholder Christine Ferea defends her belt against featherweight queen Jessica Borga in a bantamweight unification bout. Ferea, a 4-0 knockout artist with a penchant for highlight-reel finishes, faces Borga, whose 3-1 record includes a vicious TKO over Paige VanZant. “This is women’s bare knuckle at its peak – speed, power, and zero mercy,” Ferea promised, flexing her bandaged hands.

Rounding out the stacked 12-fight card are MMA crossovers like Karl Roberson vs. Oluwale Bamgbose, John Garbarino vs. Roderick Stewart, and a revamped lightweight scrap pitting Jimmie Rivera against short-notice replacement Timmy Mason after UFC Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar withdrew due to injury. Edgar’s absence is a blow – the former lightweight king was slated for a BKFC debut – but Rivera, fresh off a BKFC win over Stephens, vows to steal the show. “I’m here to prove I’m the baddest,” Rivera said. Other bouts include Justin Clarke vs. Ishiah Carson, Jeff Lentz vs. Elijah Harris, Mike Trizano vs. JC “Corazon” Deleon, Phil Caracappa vs. Daniel Alvarez, Pat Sullivan vs. Brandon Bushaw, and Pat Carroll vs. Aleem Whitfield.

Adding star power, UFC icon and BKFC co-owner Conor McGregor crashed the presser, hyping the fighters with his trademark intensity. “If you don’t perform, you’re gone!” McGregor barked at Perry, who fired back with a grin. McGregor’s involvement underscores BKFC’s meteoric rise, blending celebrity flair with the sport’s gritty authenticity.

For those unable to snag tickets – still available via Ticketmaster – BKFC 82 is primed for global viewing. The main card kicks off at 7 p.m. ET, with prelims at 6 p.m. ET streaming free on the BKFC YouTube channel and TrillerTV app. The full broadcast, including the headliner, streams live worldwide on DAZN Pay-Per-View for $49.99. New to DAZN? Sign up at dazn.com for instant access across devices – phones, tablets, smart TVs, or laptops. International fans in over 200 countries can tune in seamlessly, and using a VPN like ExpressVPN ensures unrestricted access if geo-blocks arise. For U.S. viewers, the BKFC app offers a $7.99 monthly subscription for replays and extras, but PPV is the golden ticket for live action. For more information visit: bkfc.com

As Newark braces for the onslaught, one thing’s certain: BKFC 82 won’t pull punches. In bare knuckles, reputations shatter as quickly as bones – and Perry vs. Stephens could crown a new king, or leave both men humbled in the squared circle. Tune in Saturday; the violence awaits.

