LIVE: Mr. Olympia 2025 Bodybuilding Competition Winner Results, Prize Money and Streaming Details

The Mr. Olympia 2025 competition, held October 9-12 in Las Vegas, is the pinnacle of professional bodybuilding, showcasing elite athletes across 10 divisions at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Orleans Arena. With a record $1.8 million purse, the event draws global attention, culminating in the Men’s Open final, where the Mr. Olympia title and $400,000 top prize are at stake. Samson Dauda, the 2024 champion, defends against fierce competitors like Hadi Choopan and Derek Lunsford, promising a dramatic showdown.

Friday’s finals crowned six champions: Keone Pearson (Men’s 212, third consecutive win), Andrea Shaw (Ms. Olympia, sixth straight title), Rhea Gayle (Figure, first win), Michelle Fredua-Mensah (Fitness, UK’s first), Eduarda Bezerra (Wellness, maiden victory), and Natalia Abraham Coelho (Women’s Physique, second title). Saturday’s finals, streamed live on pay-per-view at olympiaproductions.com, will decide Classic Physique, Men’s Physique, and Bikini, alongside Men’s Open. Expect intense battles, with Chris Bumstead’s absence in Classic Physique opening the door for new stars.

The event features a fan expo, meet-and-greets, and sponsor booths, enhancing the electric atmosphere. Enhanced security and larger venues reflect the event’s growing popularity. Live updates on X highlight real-time fan reactions and results. Most divisions award $50,000 to winners, but the Men’s Open remains the marquee event, blending athleticism, aesthetics, and raw power. Mr. Olympia 2025 promises historic moments, new champions, and unforgettable performances, solidifying its status as bodybuilding’s ultimate stage.

Prize Money for Mr. Olympia 2025 Division Winners

The Mr. Olympia 2025 competition, held October 9-12 in Las Vegas, awards prize money to winners across its divisions. Based on the latest available data, the prize money for each division winner is as follows. Note that exact figures can vary slightly year to year, and the 2025 purse details are primarily sourced from recent reports and historical trends for consistency. The total purse for 2025 is estimated at $1.8 million, with Men’s Open typically commanding the largest share. Prizes for second through sixth place vary (e.g., $150,000 for second in Men’s Open, down to $20,000 for sixth in some divisions), but only winner payouts are listed here as requested.

LIVE 2025 IFBB Pro Olympia Division Winners List (Updated):

Men’s 212: Keone Pearson (USA) his third consecutive win (defense). Prize Money – $50,000

Women’s Bodybuilding (Ms. Olympia): Andrea Shaw (USA) her sixth consecutive title (defense; makes history as all-time leader). Prize Money – $50,000

Figure: Rhea Gayle (UK) her first Olympia title (maiden win after Cydney Gillon’s retirement). Prize Money – $50,000

Fitness: Michelle Fredua-Mensah (UK) her first Olympia title (maiden win; UK’s first in division). Prize Money – $50,000

Wellness: Eduarda Bezerra (Brazil) her first Olympia title (maiden win).

Women’s Physique: Natalia Abraham Coelho (USA) reclaims title (won in 2022; second overall win). Prize Money – $50,000

Pro Wheelchair: James Berger (USA) his first Olympia title (maiden win; big jump from 2024’s 8th place). Prize – $50,000.

Bikini: Maureen Blanquisco (Philippines). Prize Money – $50,000

Men’s Physique: Ryan Terry (USA). Prize Money – $50,000

Classic Physique: Ramon Rocha Queiroz. Prize Money – $50,000

Men’s Open (Mr. Olympia): Derek Lunsford. Prize Money – $400,000

