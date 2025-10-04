Livestream: BKFC 82 Mike Perry vs Jeremy Stephens Free YouTube Fight Prelims

The Prudential Center is poised for an explosion of raw, unfiltered combat as Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) 82 storms into town tonight, headlined by a high-stakes welterweight clash between “Platinum” Mike Perry and Jeremy “The Lionheart” Stephens. But before the gloves come off for the main card’s brutal title fight, fans worldwide can dive into the action for free with the live stream of the prelims on YouTube, kicking off at 6:00 p.m. ET. This is your no-cost ticket to the undercard’s savage showdowns, where rising stars and gritty veterans collide in the purest form of hand-to-hand warfare.

BKFC, the fastest-growing combat sport on the planet, has redefined brutality since its 2018 inception, drawing in UFC legends and fresh talent alike. With co-owner Conor McGregor hyping the event during a fiery press conference, BKFC 82 promises to be a landmark night. The prelims, streaming exclusively on the official BKFC YouTube channel, offer a tantalizing appetizer to the pay-per-view main card on DAZN. Tune in early to catch the early fireworks—no subscription required, just pure adrenaline.

Leading the prelim charge is a featherweight barnburner between Jimmie Rivera and Timmy Mason. Rivera, the ex-UFC standout known for his technical wizardry, steps in on short notice after Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar’s withdrawal. Facing him is the hard-hitting Mason, a last-minute replacement hungry to make a statement. Expect Rivera’s crisp striking to test Mason’s iron chin in a bout that could steal the show. “I’m here to fight, not make friends,” Rivera declared at Friday’s weigh-ins, where tensions boiled over into a heated staredown.

Adding to the prelim intrigue is the lightweight showdown of Pat Carroll versus Aleem Whitfield. Carroll, riding a wave of momentum with a flawless record, brings explosive power that has flattened opponents in under a round. Whitfield, the underdog with a chip on his shoulder, counters with relentless pressure and knockout artistry. Their clash is a perfect encapsulation of BKFC’s ethos: no gloves, no excuses, just fists flying until one man crumbles. “This is going to be a war,” Carroll predicted, flexing his bandaged hands post-weigh-in.

Why tune in for free on YouTube? These prelims aren’t filler—they’re a showcase of BKFC’s depth. Viewers get ringside access to the rules that make bare-knuckle unique: five two-minute rounds, no headgear, and a square ring that punishes retreat. It’s a chance to scout the next big names before they hit the big leagues. Last year’s prelims birthed fan favorites like the undefeated Jessica Borga, now a titleholder. With crystal-clear HD streams and live commentary from BKFC’s expert team, your living room becomes the front row.

As the prelims wrap, the stage sets for the co-main event: a champion-vs-champion superfight between flyweight queen Christine “The Pitbull” Ferea and featherweight phenom Jessica Borga, vying for the inaugural “Queen of Violence” crown. But the real sizzle is the main: Perry (5-0 BKFC), the unbeaten “King of Violence” defending his strap against Stephens (3-0), in a battle of UFC alumni turned bare-knuckle beasts. Perry’s three-fight KO streak—over Thiago Alves, Eddie Alvarez, and Luke Rockhold—meets Stephens’ surgical precision, fresh off dismantling Alvarez at KnuckleMania V.

McGregor, ever the provocateur, called it “the fight fans didn’t know they needed.” Odds favor Perry at -301, but Stephens (+213) thrives as the hunter. With 12 fights total, BKFC 82 blends legacy with innovation, all under the arena’s roaring lights.

Don’t miss the free prelims live stream on YouTube at 6:00 p.m. ET—search “BKFC” to join the global watch party. Whether you’re a die-hard or a curious newcomer, this is bare-knuckle at its bloodiest best. Newark, get ready to rumble.

