Livestream: Dave Allen vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov Heavyweight Fight Prelims

October 10, 2025 – Boxing fans are gearing up for an explosive heavyweight showdown as Dave Allen takes on Arslanbek Makhmudov in Sheffield’s Utilita Arena this Saturday, October 11. But before the main event, the Dave Allen vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov prelims promise non-stop action with rising stars and title fights on the line. If you’re searching for the DAVE ALLEN VS. ARSLANBEK MAKHMUDOV PRELIMS LIVESTREAM, we’ve got you covered with everything from start times and undercard details to free and paid streaming options. Don’t miss a single punch—here’s your ultimate guide to watching live.

Why the Dave Allen vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov Prelims Are a Must-Watch

The prelims for this Matchroom Boxing event aren’t just warm-ups; they’re stacked with high-stakes bouts that could steal the show. Headlined by Allen (24-7-2, 19 KOs) against the towering Russian knockout artist Makhmudov (20-2, 19 KOs), the undercard features British talent clashing for glory. Expect gritty super welterweight title defenses, featherweight fireworks, and more—all streaming live worldwide.

This card is a gateway to bigger things: A win for Allen could tee up a dream fight with Deontay Wilder or even Anthony Joshua, as teased by promoter Eddie Hearn. For Makhmudov, it’s redemption after recent setbacks, including stoppages against Agit Kabayel and Guido Vianello. The prelims set the tone for a night of heavyweight drama, so tune in early.

Dave Allen vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov Fight Card: Full Undercard Breakdown

Here’s the complete lineup for the Dave Allen vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov prelims. All fights are scheduled for October 11 at Utilita Arena Sheffield, with the undercard kicking off the action.

Heavyweight (Main Event) – Dave Allen vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov: 12 rounds – Allen’s WBA Intercontinental title on the line. Tale of the tape: Makhmudov holds a 3-inch height and reach edge (6’7″ vs. 6’3″).

Super Featherweight – Josh Padley vs. Reece Bellotti: 10 rounds – A domestic clash with Padley aiming to build on his momentum. Expert pick: Bellotti by decision.

The prelims highlight British boxing’s depth, with fighters like Padley and Bellotti bringing speed and power that could foreshadow the main event’s intensity.

Dave Allen vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov Prelims Start Time: When Does It Go Live?

Mark your calendars— the Dave Allen vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov prelims livestream starts early to build hype for the headliners.

Prelims Start Time: 11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. BST (October 11) – Free prelims available on DAZN’s YouTube or app in select regions.

Main Card Start: 2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST – Full undercard and main event.

Ring Walks for Main Event: Approx. 10:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 a.m. BST (Sunday) – Expect delays based on undercard length.

For US viewers, that’s 8:30 a.m. PT for prelims. UK fans get prime evening viewing. Pro tip: Log in 30 minutes early to catch weigh-in highlights and fighter interviews from yesterday’s event.

The Dave Allen vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov prelims livestream on DAZN is your ticket to an unforgettable night of boxing. From title scraps to the main event slugfest, this card has it all.

