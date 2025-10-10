Livestream: Dave Allen vs Arslanbek Makhmudov Heavyweight Weigh-In Video

Sheffield, England – As the clock ticks down to one of the most interesting heavyweight clashes of the fall, British bruiser Dave Allen and Russian knockout machine Arslanbek Makhmudov are poised to step on the scales tomorrow, their glares across the stage likely as incendiary as their punches in the ring.

The official weigh-in for the 12-round bout, headlining a stacked Matchroom Boxing card at Utilita Arena, kicks off at 6:00 p.m. BST (1:00 p.m. ET) on Friday, October 10, with the main event fighters expected to hit the scales around 1:40 p.m. ET. Fans worldwide can catch the live stream for free on DAZN’s YouTube channel and the Matchroom Boxing app, where the pre-fight banter is guaranteed to be as entertaining as Allen’s signature weigh-in theatrics—remember his face-plastered Speedo stunt earlier this year?

Allen (24-7-2, 19 KOs), the 33-year-old “Doncaster De La Hoya,” enters on a high after his brutal fifth-round stoppage of rival Johnny Fisher in May, a win that reignited his career and sparked whispers of dream matchups against the likes of Deontay Wilder or Anthony Joshua. But the 6’4″ fan favorite isn’t looking past tomorrow’s stare-down. “This Russian lion’s got claws, but I’ve got the heart of a Yorkshire terrier—small, scrappy, and ready to bite,” Allen quipped in a recent interview, brushing off talk of bigger fights. At around 250 pounds in his last outing, expect the affable Allen to tip the scales with his trademark swagger, perhaps channeling some cheeky Yorkshire humor to unsettle his towering foe.

Looming opposite him is Makhmudov (20-2, 19 KOs), the 36-year-old Canada-based “White Tyson” who’s rebuilt momentum with a savage first-round demolition of Ricardo Brown in June. Standing a imposing 6’7″ with a three-inch reach edge, the orthodox slugger boasts a terrifying 95% knockout ratio, but his armor has cracks—stoppage losses to Agit Kabayel in 2023 and Guido Vianello last August exposed vulnerabilities to body work and relentless pressure. Makhmudov, a slight betting favorite at -125, has issued a chilling warning: “This will be all-out war. Allen’s heart breaks in front of his people.” With two defeats already denting his once-unbeaten aura, the pressure is on for the Lion to roar back—failure here could spell the end of his elite aspirations.

The undercard sizzles too, featuring the English super welterweight title clash between Harry Graham and Troy Williamson, plus rising stars like Joe Cordina in a lightweight tune-up and Terri Harper defending her welterweight strap against Boada Edina. But all eyes will be on the heavyweights, where Allen’s unorthodox flair collides with Makhmudov’s raw demolition power in a fight that could propel the winner toward heavyweight contention.

Dave Allen vs Arslanbek Makhmudov Weigh-In Live Stream



Video Uploaded by DAZN

Tune in tomorrow for the weigh-in fireworks—because if the scales don’t lie, the ringwalk on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. ET (live on DAZN) promises pure pandemonium. Will Allen’s grit prevail, or will Makhmudov’s sledgehammer fists claim another victim? The tension builds…

