Livestream: Jaron Boots Ennis vs Uisma Lima Light Middleweight Fight Prelims

PHILADELPHIA — As the City of Brotherly Love licks its wounds from a brutal week of sports heartbreaks—the Eagles, Flyers, and Phillies all falling short on Thursday—Jaron “Boots” Ennis steps into the ring tonight at the Wells Fargo Center, ready to deliver the knockout blow Philly desperately needs. The undefeated welterweight kingpin (34-0, 30 KOs) makes his highly anticipated super welterweight debut against Brazilian powerhouse Uisma “Monstro” Lima (14-1, 10 KOs) in a WBA interim title eliminator that could fast-track Ennis toward two-division dominance.

Ennis, a Philadelphia native whose blistering hand speed and surgical precision have drawn comparisons to Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., vacated his unified welterweight belts this summer to chase bigger challenges at 154 pounds. “This weight feels right—more room for my power to shine,” Ennis told reporters at Friday’s weigh-in, where he tipped the scales at a ripped 153.5 pounds. His last outing, a sixth-round demolition of Eimantas Stanionis in April, solidified his status as boxing’s most polarizing young star: a fan favorite for his highlight-reel finishes, yet criticized by some for this matchup against the relatively untested Lima.

Lima, a 32-year-old southpaw from Angola with a four-fight win streak, enters as a +1200 underdog but carries the heavy artillery to make things interesting. Nicknamed “Monstro” for his aggressive pressure and knockout ratio, the veteran has notched stoppages against fringe contenders like Sukhdeep Singh Bhatti—capturing the vacant IBO super welterweight strap in the process. U.S. fans may not know him yet, but Lima’s granite chin and relentless forward march could test Ennis’ vaunted defense early. “I’m here to shock the world,” Lima declared through a translator. “Boots is fast, but monsters don’t run.”

The stakes couldn’t be higher: A Ennis victory positions him for blockbuster clashes with the likes of Vergil Ortiz Jr. or Sebastian Fundora in 2026, while a Lima upset would rewrite the super welterweight landscape overnight. Betting odds heavily favor the hometown hero at -3000, with experts like CBS Sports’ Brian Campbell predicting a TKO in the eighth round. “Lima’s solid, but Boots is levels above,” Campbell said. “This is the tune-up Philly—and Ennis—needs to silence the doubters.”

Before the main event erupts around 10:47 p.m. ET, the nine-fight card promises fireworks from Matchroom Boxing’s deep roster. Key prelim bouts include Philadelphia’s own Tahmir Smalls (15-0, 11 KOs) defending his WBA Continental North America welterweight title against Puerto Rico’s Jose Roman Vazquez (14-1, 6 KOs)—a clash of unbeaten streaks that could steal the show. Light heavyweight prospect Khalil Coe (10-0, 8 KOs) faces a gritty veteran, while unbeaten Canadian heavyweight Alexis Barriere makes his U.S. debut.

Prelims Fight Card

Zaquin Moses vs. Antonio Dunton El Jr.

Giorgio Visioli vs. James Wilkins

Harley Mederos vs. Hylon Williams Jr.

Justin Palmieri vs. Naheem Parker

Fans won’t want to miss a punch. The free prelims stream live starting at 5:15 p.m. ET/PT on Uncrowned (available via app or web at uncrowned.com—perfect for cord-cutters). The full main card follows at 8 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on DAZN YouTube, with no additional PPV fee for subscribers (plans start at $19.99/month). International viewers can catch it on DAZN in over 200 countries. Ring walks for Ennis-Lima are slated for 10:47 p.m. ET—tune in early to catch the undercard gems.

As the lights dim at the Wells Fargo Center and 20,000-plus Philly faithful roar, one thing’s certain: Tonight, Boots Ennis doesn’t just fight for a belt—he fights to etch his name deeper into the city’s storied boxing legacy. Will the prodigal son deliver a masterclass, or will Monstro roar loudest? Strap in, Philadelphia: Redemption is one right hand away.

