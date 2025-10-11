Mr. Olympia 2025 Bodybuilding Live Stream, How to Watch, Start Time and Contest Preview

The Mr. Olympia competition stands as the undisputed crown jewel of professional bodybuilding, a stage where the world’s most sculpted physiques clash for immortality. Founded in 1965 by Joe Weider, the event has crowned legends like Arnold Schwarzenegger (seven-time winner), Ronnie Coleman (eight titles), and more recently, Hadi Choopan (2024 champion).

As the fitness world converges on Las Vegas for the 2025 edition, fans are treated to not just raw power and aesthetics, but a weekend of high-stakes drama, expo excitement, and record-breaking prize money. With today’s date marking Friday, October 10, the pre-judging rounds are underway, building anticipation for tomorrow’s crowning moment.

The 2025 Olympia Weekend: Dates, Location, and What to Expect

Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend kicks off a full slate of events from Thursday, October 9, through Sunday, October 12, transforming Las Vegas into the epicenter of strength sports. The main hub is Resorts World Las Vegas at 3000 S. Las Vegas Blvd., with pre-judging and the expo spilling over to the nearby Las Vegas Convention Center at 3150 Paradise Rd. This year’s setup promises a seamless blend of competition, celebrity appearances, and fan interaction, all under the neon glow of the Strip.

Key Schedule Highlights

The action ramps up quickly, with times subject to minor changes. Here’s a breakdown of the must-see moments:

Thursday, October 9: The festivities begin with the Olympia Press Conference at noon (open to the public), followed by the Meet the Olympians event starting at 7 p.m. VIPs get early access for photos and Q&A.

Friday, October 10 (Pre-Judging Underway): The Olympia World Fitness Expo opens at 9 a.m. at the Convention Center, featuring booths from top brands like GNC and RedCon1. Pre-judging for divisions including Fitness Olympia, 212 Olympia, Figure Olympia, Women's Physique Olympia, Ms. Olympia, and Wellness Olympia starts at 9:30 a.m. The evening heats up with Friday Finals at 6 p.m. in the Resorts World Theatre, showcasing those same women's divisions plus the highly anticipated Mr. Olympia pre-judging – a first look at the men's open bodybuilding hopefuls under the judges' scrutiny.

Saturday, October 11: Expo continues from 9 a.m., with pre-judging at 9:30 a.m. for Classic Physique Olympia, Men's Physique Olympia, Bikini Olympia, and Wheelchair Olympia. The International Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors icons like eight-time Ms. Olympia Figure champ Cydney Gillon at noon. The marquee Saturday Finals roar to life at 7 p.m., headlined by the Mr. Olympia showdown, alongside Men's Physique, Bikini, and Classic Physique.

Sunday, October 12: Wind down with the Olympia Champions Seminar at 11 a.m., where newly crowned winners share insights (VIP free entry; tickets at the door).

Beyond the stage, expect pop-up gyms, after-parties, and amateur competitions earlier in the week for a truly immersive experience. Prize money for Mr. Olympia alone tops $600,000, with the winner pocketing $400,000 – enough to fuel another year of grueling prep.

Top Contenders: Who’s Poised to Claim the Sandow Trophy?

The 2025 Mr. Olympia field is stacked with qualified beasts who’ve earned their spots through the Olympia Qualification Series. Reigning champ Hadi Choopan (Iran) returns to defend his title, bringing his signature V-taper and conditioning that shocked the world last year. Two-time winner Derek Lunsford (USA) is hungry for a third, leveraging his compact, symmetrical frame after a strong 2024 runner-up finish.Other heavy hitters include:

Samson Dauda (UK): The Nigerian-born powerhouse, a 2024 third-place finisher, boasts massive quads and a comeback story after injury.

Nick Walker (USA): “The Mutant” is back from a torn hamstring, his freaky density making him a wildcard threat.

Martin Fitzwater (USA): A consistent top-six placer with elite proportions.

Brett Wilkin (USA): Rising star with balanced aesthetics and improved size.

Rafael Brandao (Brazil): International flair and razor-sharp cuts.

Brandon Curry (USA): The 2019 champ eyes redemption.

Regan Grimes (Canada): Flowing lines and stage presence.

Dorian Haywood (USA) and Urs Kalecinski (Germany): Dark horses with potential surprises.

Chenglong Shen (China): Bringing global diversity with dense muscle.

Predictions swirl around a Choopan-Dauda-Lunsford podium, but bodybuilding’s unpredictability – think last-minute peaks or judging twists – keeps it electric.

How to Watch the Mr. Olympia 2025 Livestream Online

Missing the Vegas lights? No sweat – the full spectacle streams live worldwide via official channels. There’s no free national TV broadcast, but pay-per-view (PPV) delivers every flex in HD.

Official Platform: OlympiaTV

Where to Watch: Head to OlympiaTV or Olympia PPV for the “2025 Olympia Week Official Viewing Package.” Stream on computers, smart TVs, phones, or tablets – no cable required.

Coverage Details: Catch live pre-judging, finals, backstage exclusives, the press conference, amateur events, and Sunday seminar. Rewatch on demand as much as you like. Celebrity hosts amp up the vibe.

Pricing and Access: It’s a one-time PPV purchase (exact cost varies; check site for bundles). No monthly subscription needed. Available globally, with the event kicking off streams from October 9.

Free Options: The OlympiaTV Fan Channel offers complimentary glimpses, like expo highlights, Thursday’s press conference, and past-event replays. For 2025 comps, though, premium is essential.

Pro Tip: Grab your stream early to avoid peak-hour glitches, and pair it with the expo’s free YouTube clips for behind-the-scenes hype.

In an era of fleeting trends, Mr. Olympia endures as a testament to discipline, genetics, and sheer will. This year’s edition, amid a buzzing Vegas backdrop, could redefine legacies – will Choopan repeat, or will Dauda dethrone? Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual admirer of human potential, the livestream turns your screen into front-row seats. Log on tonight for Friday’s pre-judging fireworks, and brace for Saturday’s history-making finale. The Sandow awaits its next hero.

