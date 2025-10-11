Watch Live: Jaron “Boots” Ennis vs. Uisma Lima Boxing Stream Online Info and Fight Preview

In the electric hum of Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, boxing’s next chapter unfolds tonight, October 11, 2025. Jaron “Boots” Ennis, the undefeated welterweight phenom turned super welterweight contender, steps into the ring for a pivotal clash against Angolan powerhouse Uisma “Monstro” Lima. This isn’t just a fight—it’s Ennis’s bold declaration of dominance in a new division, a 12-round WBA interim super welterweight title eliminator that could catapult him toward two-division supremacy. With Philly’s passionate fans roaring from the rafters, expect fireworks in the City of Brotherly Love.

Ennis, at 28, enters with a pristine 34-0 record, 30 knockouts etching his name in highlight reels. Nicknamed for the boots he wore as a kid sparring in his father’s Philly gym, Boots has evolved from a teenage prodigy—debuting pro at 18—to a unified WBA and IBF welterweight king. His April 2025 demolition of Eimantas Stanionis in six rounds showcased a lethal cocktail: blinding hand speed, surgical precision, and knockout power that leaves opponents crumpled. But welterweight’s shark tank—crammed with Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr., and Manny Pacquiao echoes—pushed Ennis upward to 154 pounds. “This feels right,” Ennis said in a pre-fight interview, flexing his 5-foot-10 frame and 74-inch reach. “More room to unleash without draining the soul.” Critics whisper this is a soft debut against an “unknown,” but Ennis dismisses it: “I’m building an empire. Lima’s just the first brick.”

Enter Uisma Lima, the 14-1 Brazilian-Angolan brawler whose “Monstro” moniker fits his granite chin and sledgehammer fists. At 10 knockouts, Lima’s aggressive orthodox style—rooted in South American wars—has netted four straight wins since a 2023 setback to Aaron McKenna. Ranked top-10 by major bodies, he’s no filler opponent; scouts praise his physicality and relentless pressure, traits that could test Ennis’s vaunted defense. “I have everything Boots has—speed, power, heart,” Lima boasted, eyeing the upset that could etch his name globally. Yet, at 5-foot-9 with a shorter reach, Lima faces a stylistic nightmare: Ennis’s jab like a piston, feints that hypnotize, and counters that end nights early.

Victory catapults Ennis toward unification bouts with Sebastian Fundora or Vergil Ortiz Jr., solidifying his pound-for-pound ascent. A Lima stunner? It reshuffles the 154-pound deck, validating underdogs in Matchroom Boxing’s stable. The undercard sizzles too: rising light heavyweight Khalil Coe vs. a gritty veteran, unbeaten heavyweight Alexis Barriere in a WBC Continental Americas title bid, and Philly flavor in midcard scraps. It’s a nine-fight feast primed for upsets and knockouts.

As ring walks near 10:45 p.m. ET—after an 8 p.m. ET main card kickoff—the atmosphere crackles. Ennis, Philly’s prodigal son, carries the weight of a city’s dreams. Will Boots dance to another stoppage symphony, or will Monstro roar into legend? One thing’s certain: this bout redefines hunger in the ring.

How to Watch Jaron Ennis vs. Uisma Lima Live Online

Catch every punch live on DAZN, the global streaming powerhouse for premium boxing. No pay-per-view hassle—it’s included with subscription. Head to www.dazn.com or the DAZN app (iOS, Android, smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV). New users snag a 12-month plan at $19.99/month (or $224.99/year), month-to-month at $29.99, with a free trial in select regions. Log in by 7 p.m. ET for prelims; main card streams at 8 p.m. ET from Wells Fargo Center. International? DAZN covers 200+ countries—check geo-restrictions and VPN if needed. For audio immersion, pair with ESPN Radio or SiriusXM. Don’t miss it: Ennis-Lima streams worldwide, turning your screen into ringside glory.

