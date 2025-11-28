Darren Traynor vs. Sagar Chand: A Bout with the Potential to Become a Boxing Classic

In just seven days time, on Friday the 5th December 2025, Aberdeen’s Darren ‘Trayn-Wreck’ Traynor (17-4-0) steps into the ring at the iconic York Hall in London’s East End to face Chandigarh, India’s #2 ranked Sagar Chand (6-1-0) on the undercard of the intriguing showdown between between American #1 and World #10 ranked Heavyweight Michael ‘Bounty’ Hunter (24-1-2) and Wisbech, Cambridgeshire’s rising unbeaten star Eli Frankham (9-0-0).

When Rich Energy’s Head Honcho William Storey announced Hunter Vs Frankham, he stated that the event would feature an explosive undercard, Mr Storey is clearly a man of his word as the Traynor versus Chand match-up has the hallmark of being a full blown classic, maybe even a potential Fight of the Year contender.

Traynor is a former three weight division Scottish Champion, and is in the history books as the first ever British boxer to win the American Golden Gloves as an amateur, no easy feat that’s for sure.

The Granite City man’s a true fighter through and through, as many in the sport will attest, he’ll fight anyone, anywhere, anytime, as proved back in August 2020 when he accepted a last minute call to replace Vahram Vardanyan, against two division World Champion Carl Frampton.

Traynor’s opponent on the 5th December, Sagar Chand, is also a serious prospect that never backs down from a fight.

Throughout his career Chand has faced opponents with positive records, and on just his fourth pro outing travelled to Aberdeen, where he faced and beat two weight champion Paul Peers, who was 11-6-0 at the time.

Traynor is fully aware he has a ‘live’ opponent and clearly relishes the prospect of another Battle Royale at the York Hall, as he made clear when he spoke earlier; “It’s an honour to be chosen to be part of this historic card, I can’t thank Will Storey and my manager Lee McAllister enough for this massive opportunity,

“I absolutely love fighting at the York Hall, it is the home of boxing. I’ve boxed there twice before, both times against world class fighters, Ryan Walsh and Carl Frampton, and looking forward to being back there again and putting in a massive performance against Sagar Chand on the big stage once again.”

Darren Traynor versus Sagar Chand is a feature fight on the undercard of the William Storey promoted Michael 'the Bounty' Hunter versus Eli Frankham Heavyweight clash that headlines the Rich Energy event at the York Hall in Bethnal Green, London on Friday 5th December 2025.

