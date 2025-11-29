Livestream: Ben Whittaker vs. Benjamin Gavazi Free Fight Prelims Show

In the heart of England’s boxing heartland, the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham is set to erupt this Saturday, November 29, 2025, as rising British star Ben Whittaker steps into the ring against Germany’s formidable Benjamin Gavazi. A free fight prelim livestream show will air on YouTube prior to the main card broadcast on DAZN.

This light heavyweight clash isn’t just another fight—it’s a spectacle of skill, power, and unyielding ambition, with the WBC Silver Light Heavyweight title on the line. For fans craving high-stakes drama, this bout promises to deliver fireworks, blending Whittaker’s flamboyant flair with Gavazi’s relentless knockout prowess.

Ben Whittaker, the 28-year-old Olympic silver medalist from Tokyo 2020, has quickly become one of the sport’s most captivating figures. With a professional record of 9-0-1 (6 KOs), Whittaker’s journey has been marked by showmanship that rivals the greats like Prince Naseem Hamed. His signature dance moves and taunts aren’t just for show—they mask a razor-sharp technique honed under coach Andy Lee. Whittaker’s only hiccup came in a bizarre technical draw against Liam Cameron last year, when both tumbled out of the ring due to an injury. He bounced back emphatically with a second-round knockout in their rematch, proving his resilience and hunger for glory. Now, in his promotional debut with Matchroom Boxing, Whittaker aims to solidify his path toward a world title shot. “This is my stage,” Whittaker declared at the press conference. “I’m not just fighting; I’m performing.”

Standing in his way is Benjamin Gavazi, the 30-year-old German powerhouse riding a scorching 19-fight winning streak since his debut loss. Boasting a 19-1 record (13 KOs), Gavazi has dismantled opponents with brutal efficiency, claiming the WBC Silver belt via a 10th-round stoppage of Branimir Malenica. His last three victories? All finishes, showcasing a blend of technical boxing and devastating power. Gavazi, often underestimated as an underdog, thrives in hostile territory. “Whittaker’s tricks won’t save him,” Gavazi warned. “I’ll bring the thunder.” Betting odds reflect Whittaker’s favoritism— he’s listed at -2500 on DraftKings, with Gavazi at +1000—but in boxing, one punch can rewrite the script. Expect a tactical chess match early, potentially exploding into a knockout frenzy, with over/under on 5.5 rounds at -125/-110.

The undercard adds even more sizzle to this stacked event. Lightweight sensation Zelfa Barrett faces Liam Dillon in a clash of rising talents, while UFC crossover star Molly McCann makes her boxing mark against Ebonie Cotton at featherweight. Other bouts include Cameron Vuong vs. Gavin Gwynne (super lightweight), Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs. Nico Ogbeide (lightweight),

Watch the preliminary undercard show on Saturday, November 29, 2025 on DAZN’s YouTube channel, starting at 8:45 AM PT.

For the main card, catch the action exclusively on DAZN, with ring walks for Whittaker vs. Gavazi expected around 4:30 PM ET/PT. And the best part? You can catch the action via a free livestream through DAZN’s 3-day free trial in select markets, making it accessible for everyone to witness boxing history unfold. Visit Dazn.com for more information.