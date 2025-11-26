Michael Hunter vs. Eli Frankham: December 5th Broadcast Details and Live Stream PPV Price

Rich Energy CEO William Storey has announced that Michael ‘Bounty’ Hunter versus Eli Frankham, that takes place at the iconic York Hall in the East End of London on Friday 5th December 2025, is set to be broadcast live and exclusive on the Player+ platform.

On making the announcement the Rich Energy head honcho said; “I am absolutely delighted to pen a deal with leading global streaming company Player+, who share our vision to enhance viewing options and value for money for boxing fans.

“With a network reach of in excess of 500 million homes, they are the perfect partners for Rich Energy as we create world class boxing events around the world.

“I am delighted to be promoting Michael Hunter, America’s number 1 heavyweight against fearless and undefeated Brit Eli Frankham in a massive clash at London’s iconic York Hall and it is the perfect fight with which to start the partnership”

Watch Worldwide Live & Replays available following the Main Event. Watch via Samsung, LG, Amazon Fire TV, Netgem, Roku and Apple TV….and of course browser!

Buy your access pass at www.watchhunterfrankham.com and experience this extraordinary night of LIVE international professional boxing.

The local market regional price points for Michael Hunter versus Eli Frankham PPV are:

USA = $14.99

Canada = $14.99

UK = £9.99

Eurozone = €9.99

Australia = A$14.99

New Zealand = NZ$14.99

India = ₹299

Rest of World (ROW) = $7.99

On Friday 5th December 2025 Michael ‘the Bounty’ Hunter versus Eli Frankham headlines the William Storey promoted Rich Energy event at the York Hall in Bethnal Green, London.

For tickets for the event at York Hall please go to: hunterfrankham.eventbrite.co.uk