Watch Manny Pacquiao’s Son, Jimuel, Make His Pro Boxing Debut Live at Pechanga on November 29

Temecula, CA – November 28, 2025 – Boxing fans, mark your calendars: November 29, Manny Pacquiao Promotions (MPP) explodes onto the U.S. scene with a sold-out spectacle at Pechanga Resort Casino. Doors swing open at 5 p.m. PT, first bell at 6 p.m. PT, and the action streams live on ESPN Deportes and ESPN Knockout starting at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET. With only a smattering of resale tickets left on Ticketmaster.com, this is your chance to witness history from home—or snag a spot if you’re quick.

Legendary voices amplify the night: Iconic ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. will herald the warriors, while two-time World Champion Shawn Porter delivers real-time social media buzz. “Fight week is finally upon us, and we couldn’t be more proud of the event we’ve put together for our sold-out U.S. debut,” declares Sean Gibbons, MPP President. “Fans in attendance and watching on ESPN Deportes and ESPN Knockout are going to be very impressed by a talented group of young fighters who are looking to become the next world champion.”

At the heart of the hype is the co-main event: Manny “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr., the 24-year-old heir to one of boxing’s greatest dynasties, makes his professional debut against fellow newcomer Brendan Lally in a four-round lightweight clash. Jimuel, son of the eight-division king Manny Pacquiao, steps out from his father’s shadow with poise and power. After a stellar three-year amateur run, he’s honed his skills at the famed Wild Card Boxing Gym under trainer Marvin Somodio. This debut isn’t just a fight—it’s a family milestone. Jimuel and his fiancé welcomed their first child this year, making it Manny’s first grandchild. “Jimuel is prepared to create his own legacy while proudly ushering the Pacquiao name into a new generation,” MPP teases. Expect southpaw speed, precision jabs, and that unmistakable Pacquiao fire as he aims for a storybook start.

But don’t count out Brendan Lally. The Chicago native, a collegiate national champion, discovered boxing in college and pivoted his life to the sweet science. Now, he eyes the upset of the century, ready to “seize the opportunity to take on one of boxing’s most legendary family names.” This matchup screams drama: Legacy versus grit, debut nerves fueling raw ambition. Who will etch their name first?

The card’s crown jewel? A 12-round WBO International Featherweight title war in the main event, pitting Venezuela’s knockout machine Lorenzo Parra (23-1-1, 17 KOs) against Oklahoma City’s Elijah Pierce (21-2, 17 KOs). The victor edges closer to challenging reigning champ Rafael Espinoza—pure fireworks guaranteed.

Lead Matchmaker Brendan Gibbons sums it up: “We’ve got ten amazing fights lined up for this sold-out card at Pechanga, complete with title fights, pro debuts, several undefeated fighters and knockout artists from all around the world. There is going to be non-stop action from the first bell to the last.”

Don’t miss MPP’s U.S. invasion. Tune into ESPN Deportes or ESPN Knockout tomorrow—where the next boxing superstar might just be born. The Pacquiao legacy evolves; be part of it.