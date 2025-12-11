Alexandre Gaumont vs. Ramadan Hiseni: How To Watch Online, Live Stream and Fight Details

Gatineau, Canada – Boxing enthusiasts, mark your calendars for an electrifying night of fisticuffs as undefeated Canadian powerhouse Alexandre “King Cogne” Gaumont steps into the ring against seasoned Swiss contender Ramadan Hiseni in a highly anticipated 10-round middleweight main event. Set for tonight, December 11, 2025, at the Théâtre du Casino Lac-Leamy, this showdown promises non-stop action, power punches, and potential knockout drama under the bright lights of one of Canada’s premier venues.

Gaumont, a 30-year-old local hero hailing from Gatineau, enters the bout with a flawless 13-0 record, including 9 knockouts. Nicknamed “King Cogne” for his devastating striking power, Gaumont discovered his passion for boxing at just five years old while watching fights with his father, who now trains him. A product of Eye of the Tiger Management, Gaumont has been on a tear, headlining in his hometown for the first time and aiming to solidify his status as a rising star in the middleweight division. “I’m not leaving anything to chance,” Gaumont has said, emphasizing his rigorous preparation for this pivotal fight. With his orthodox stance and 5’10” frame, he’s a crowd favorite known for explosive performances that leave opponents reeling.

Facing him is 29-year-old Ramadan Hiseni, a Zurich-based fighter with a battle-tested 21-2-2 record and 8 knockouts. Hiseni, also orthodox and standing at 5’11”, made his pro debut in 2015 and has faced tough competition across Europe. On a two-fight win streak, he’s no stranger to high-stakes bouts, having gone the distance in grueling wars. This marks a significant step up for Hiseni, traveling to Canada to challenge Gaumont’s unbeaten run and potentially spoil the local party with his technical prowess and durability.

The card, promoted by Eye of the Tiger Management, is stacked with talent, ensuring a full evening of thrills. In the co-main event, Olympic medalist Imam “The Destroyer” Khataev (10-1, 9 KOs) defends his NABF light-heavyweight title against Germany’s Adam Deines (24-3-1, 14 KOs). Khataev, ranked seventh globally by the WBC and IBF, is eager to rebound: “I plan to remind everyone who the real champion is with a spectacular performance.” Other highlights include former WBC world champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse (7-2, 1 KO) returning after 16 months to face bare-knuckle veteran Sonya Dreiling (7-9, 2 KOs) in an eight-round super-middleweight bout; undefeated prospect Avery Martin Duval (14-0-1, 8 KOs) versus Romanian ex-European champ James Chereji (22-7, 10 KOs); and rising talents like Ayoub Maanni (3-0, 3 KOs), Victor Tremblay (1-0, 1 KO), and Vadym Klym (1-0) rounding out the seven-fight lineup.

This event isn’t just a fight card – it’s a celebration of international boxing in the Outaouais region, featuring local pride, comeback stories, and knockout potential. Despite injuries sidelining heavyweights like Simon Kean, the remaining bouts guarantee edge-of-your-seat excitement for fans worldwide.

Don’t miss out! The action kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET and is available to watch live online via Punching Grace, the go-to platform for premium boxing streams. Head to punchinggrace.com to purchase the pay-per-view access and stream the entire card from the comfort of your home. For viewers in select regions, it may also air on ESPN KnockOut. Tickets for in-person attendance are available through Ticketmaster, but with the buzz building on social media, expect a packed house.

Whether you’re rooting for the hometown hero or the underdog challenger, tonight’s Gaumont vs. Hiseni clash is poised to deliver unforgettable moments in the sweet science.