Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley Boxing Match Live on Paul vs. Joshua Netflix Stream Event

In a fascinating crossover event that bridges mixed martial arts history with the sweet science, former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva is set to face off against ex-UFC welterweight king Tyron Woodley in a six-round light heavyweight bout. This clash unfolds on December 19, 2025, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, as part of the undercard for the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua showdown, all streaming live on Netflix.

Anderson “The Spider” Silva, now 50 years old, remains one of the most iconic figures in combat sports. With a legendary MMA career boasting a record 2,457-day reign as UFC middleweight champion, Silva transitioned to boxing in recent years, compiling a 3-2 professional record with two knockouts. His notable wins include a split decision over boxing veteran Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and a knockout of fellow MMA alum Tito Ortiz. However, his most recent outing was a unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in 2022, marking his last competitive fight before this matchup. Standing at 6-foot-2 with a 78-inch reach, Silva’s elite striking—characterized by precision, speed, and unorthodox movement—has always been his hallmark, making him a formidable presence even at this stage of his career.

On the other side, Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley, aged 43, brings a different flavor to the fight. A dominant UFC welterweight champion with three successful title defenses, Woodley is known for his explosive power and wrestling background, though his boxing experience is limited to an 0-2 record—both losses coming against Jake Paul in 2021 (one by split decision, the other by sixth-round knockout). Measuring 5-foot-9 with a 74-inch reach, Woodley has logged just 14 professional boxing rounds compared to Silva’s 20, and he enters this contest on short notice after a four-year hiatus from the ring. Despite his age advantage, Woodley’s recent performances have shown a more cautious style, often waiting for the perfect overhand right rather than pressing the action.

This bout pits Silva’s technical finesse against Woodley’s raw power in a contest that could hinge on range and activity. Silva enjoys significant physical edges: a five-inch height advantage and a 3.5-inch reach superiority, which could allow him to control the fight from the outside with jabs and counters. His higher punch output in past boxing matches—demonstrated by outlanding Jake Paul despite the loss—suggests he can outwork Woodley over the distance. Woodley, however, packs serious knockout potential with his signature right hand, but his tendency to be “gun-shy” in later career fights might leave him vulnerable if he fails to close the distance effectively.

Both fighters are orthodox stance, and with only six rounds scheduled, expect a measured pace rather than a slugfest. Silva’s superior boxing acumen and movement could frustrate Woodley, who has struggled to set up his power shots without wrestling takedowns to fall back on. Add in Woodley’s layoff and short preparation time, and the scales tip toward the Brazilian legend maintaining control.

Current odds list Silva as the clear favorite at -275, with Woodley as the underdog at +200. For method of victory, Silva by decision sits at +105, reflecting expectations of a technical affair, while a knockout for him is +300. Woodley’s paths to victory are longer shots: +400 by decision and +750 by KO/TKO. Analysts largely predict Silva to emerge victorious, likely by outpointing Woodley in a low-volume fight that goes the full six rounds. The over/under for rounds is skewed toward completion at -275, underscoring the belief that neither will force an early stoppage.

As the main card kicks off around 8 p.m. ET, fans should keep an eye on how Silva adapts his MMA-honed striking to pure boxing rules, potentially using feints and angles to neutralize Woodley’s bursts. For Woodley, success may depend on pressing forward aggressively to land that game-changing right. This matchup isn’t just a test of skill—it’s a nod to the enduring legacies of two MMA greats exploring new frontiers in their post-UFC chapters. Don’t miss what could be a tactical masterclass under the Miami lights.