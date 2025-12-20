Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor Free Misfits Boxing Livestream Fight Prelims

On December 20, 2025, the influencer boxing world delivers a holiday spectacle with Misfits Mania: The Fight Before Christmas, live from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai, UAE. Headlining the card is the highly anticipated professional boxing debut of controversial figure Andrew Tate against reigning Misfits heavyweight champion Chase DeMoor. This six-round title bout pits elite kickboxing pedigree against seasoned influencer boxing experience in a clash that’s already generating massive buzz.

Andrew Tate, the 39-year-old former four-time kickboxing world champion with a 76-9 record (including over 30 knockouts), returns to combat sports after a five-year hiatus. Known as “Cobra,” Tate transitions from kickboxing dominance to the squared circle, bringing precision striking and power. Despite ongoing legal challenges—including denied allegations of human trafficking and rape in Romania and the UK—Tate has framed this fight as a test of his reputation. “I have far more to lose,” he stated, emphasizing his belief in proving doubters wrong under boxing rules.

Opposing him is 29-year-old Chase DeMoor, a reality TV star from Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle who has reinvented himself as a heavyweight force in influencer boxing. Standing 6’5″ with a significant reach advantage, DeMoor holds the Misfits heavyweight title and enters with momentum from multiple defenses, boasting an active record with recent knockouts. His experience—around 14 bouts—contrasts Tate’s debut, setting up a classic “pedigree vs. ring time” narrative. DeMoor has vowed not to “roll over,” promising a physical battle where size and activity could play key roles.

The co-main event adds crossover appeal, featuring UFC legend Tony Ferguson defending his interim Misfits middleweight title against Warren Spencer. Other highlights include a women’s lightweight title fight between Carla Jade and Taylor Starling, plus bouts involving familiar Misfits names and rising influencers.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. ET, with free prelims streaming live on YouTube via the official Misfits Boxing channel—perfect for fans wanting early action without cost. The main card, including the Tate-DeMoor showdown (expected ring walks around 5 p.m. ET), streams exclusively on Rumble Premium.

This card exemplifies Misfits Boxing’s blend of spectacle, titles, and personality-driven drama. Whether Tate’s striking translates seamlessly or DeMoor’s championship grit prevails, expect fireworks in Dubai. With free YouTube prelims lowering the barrier, this “Fight Before Christmas” promises broad accessibility amid the holiday season’s combat sports frenzy.