Diego Pacheco vs. Kevin Lele Sadjo: Free Fight Livestream Prelim Card

Boxing fans are gearing up for a thrilling super middleweight clash as undefeated American prospect Diego Pacheco takes on French knockout artist Kevin Lele Sadjo this Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California. This 12-round bout headlines a stacked card promoted by Matchroom Boxing, pitting two rising stars with perfect records in a high-stakes showdown for the WBC Silver and WBO International titles.

Diego Pacheco, a 24-year-old Los Angeles native standing at 6’4″ with a 79-inch reach, enters the ring with a 24-0 record, including 18 knockouts. Known for his technical prowess and devastating power, Pacheco has been on a tear, stopping his last seven opponents. His most recent victory came against Maciej Sulecki in August, showcasing his ability to dominate with precision jabs and body work. Pacheco views this fight as a stepping stone toward world championship contention, aiming to prove he’s ready for the elite level at 168 pounds.

Opposing him is Kevin Lele Sadjo, a 35-year-old powerhouse from France with a 26-0 record and 23 knockouts. At 5’8″ with a 68-inch reach, Sadjo compensates for his shorter stature with explosive aggression and one-punch knockout ability. He’s captured European titles and recently stopped unbeaten prospects, making him a dangerous underdog. Sadjo has boldly predicted an upset, claiming his experience and power will overwhelm the younger Pacheco. Betting odds favor Pacheco at 1/5, with Sadjo at 16/5 and a draw at 25/1, reflecting the American’s hype but acknowledging Sadjo’s threat.

The undercard promises action-packed prelims, perfect for fans tuning in early. Highlights include Skye Nicolson (14-1) facing Yuliahn Luna (28-4-1) for the interim WBC women’s super bantamweight title, Ernesto Mercado (17-0) vs. Antonio Moran (31-7-1) for the WBO International super lightweight belt, and Gabriel Flores Jr. (27-2) battling Joe Cordina (18-1) for the vacant WBO International lightweight title. Other bouts feature Arturo Cardenas defending his WBC Continental Americas super bantamweight strap against Cesar Vaca, Cheavon Clarke vs. Anthony Hollaway at heavyweight, Sachery Sam vs. Brandon Medina Guerrero at lightweight, and Cesar Olvera vs. Victor Saravia in a lightweight opener. These early fights showcase emerging talents and could steal the show with knockouts and upsets.

For viewers, the main card streams live on DAZN starting at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET), with Pacheco-Sadjo ringwalks around 7:45 p.m. PT. However, the prelims are available for free via livestream on the DAZN Boxing YouTube channel, beginning at approximately 2 p.m. PT. Additional free options include Prime Video’s live prelims stream and fuboTV with a free trial, making it accessible for casual fans to catch the undercard without a subscription.

Predictions lean toward Pacheco winning by decision or late stoppage, leveraging his height and boxing IQ to outmaneuver Sadjo’s pressure. Yet, if Sadjo lands early, it could be a short night. Don’t miss the free prelims—tune in and witness a fun night of pugilist action.