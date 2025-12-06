How to Watch Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz vs. Lamont Roach Jr.: Live Stream, Start Time, and Fight Card

Boxing are preparing for an explosive showdown tonight as Mexican powerhouse Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz defends his WBA super lightweight title against the resilient American challenger Lamont Roach Jr. This bout headlines a stacked Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) card from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, promising high-stakes action in the 140-pound division.

Cruz, known for his aggressive style and knockout power, enters the ring with a record of 26-2-1 (18 KOs), fresh off a dominant victory over Rolly Romero earlier this year. Roach, with a 24-1-1 (9 KOs) ledger, aims to pull off an upset and claim his first major world title after a strong run in the lightweight ranks.

The event comes at a pivotal time for both fighters. Cruz, 26, has become a fan favorite for his relentless pressure and crowd-pleasing performances, while the 29-year-old Roach brings slick boxing skills and experience from his previous title challenges. With odds favoring Cruz at around -700, experts predict a tough test but expect the champion to retain his belt in a potential Fight of the Night contender.

When and Where Is the Fight?

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Location: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

Main Card Start Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Sunday) / 7 p.m. CT (local time)

Main Event Ringwalks (Approximate): 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. GMT (Sunday)

These timings are subject to change based on the undercard’s progression, so tune in early to catch all the action.

How to Watch Cruz vs. Roach

The fight is available exclusively on pay-per-view (PPV), making it accessible to viewers in multiple regions via streaming platforms. Here’s a breakdown:

United States: Stream live on Prime Video PPV for $74.99. No Prime membership is required to purchase, but subscribers get seamless access. The event can be watched on smart TVs, mobile devices, gaming consoles, or web browsers. Prelims start at 5:30 p.m. ET and are free on the PBC YouTube channel.

United Kingdom and International: Also available on Prime Video PPV. UK viewers can opt for an annual Prime subscription saver at £119.99 for added benefits, but the PPV is purchasable standalone. Check local Prime Video availability for other countries.

Alternative Options: For those without Prime, the PPV is also accessible via ppv.com. Avoid illegal streams to support the sport and ensure high-quality viewing.

Full Fight Card

The undercard features several intriguing matchups, including title defenses and rising stars:

Main Event: Isaac Cruz (c) vs. Lamont Roach Jr. – WBA Super Lightweight Title

Co-Main Event: O’Shaquie Foster vs. Stephen Fulton – WBC Interim Lightweight Title

Featured Bout: Erislandy Lara (c) vs. Johan Gonzalez – WBA Middleweight Title

Undercard: Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr. vs. Shane Mosley Jr. – Middleweight

Additional prelim fights will be streamed free on YouTube starting at 5:30 p.m. ET.

For more information on Pitbull vs Roach visit the official PBC website: www.premierboxingchampions.com/