How to Watch Misfits Boxing Mania: Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor Live Stream

The influencer boxing world is delivering a late holiday gift with “Misfits Mania: The Fight Before Christmas,” headlined by the explosive matchup between controversial figure Andrew Tate and reigning Misfits heavyweight champion Chase DeMoor. Set for Saturday, December 20, 2025, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai, UAE, this event promises high drama, intense action, and a clash of contrasting styles. Tate, a former four-time kickboxing world champion making his professional boxing debut, brings elite striking pedigree against DeMoor, the Netflix “Too Hot to Handle” star with recent ring activity and a title defense under his belt.

This heavyweight title bout pits Tate’s proven combat experience against DeMoor’s momentum in the crossover scene. Pre-fight hype has been electric, fueled by trash talk and social media buzz, making it one of the most anticipated influencer events of the year.

Event Schedule and Timing

The card kicks off early to accommodate a global audience:Preliminary fights begin at approximately 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT / 10 p.m. local Dubai time).

The main event ring walks for Tate vs. DeMoor are expected around 5 p.m. ET (2 a.m. Dubai time the following day).

Streaming Exclusively on Rumble Premium

Unlike many boxing events on platforms like DAZN, this Misfits card streams exclusively on Rumble Premium, with no additional pay-per-view charge beyond the subscription.Here’s how to watch:

Subscribe to Rumble Premium: Plans are affordable, starting at around $9.99 per month or $99 annually. Look for promotions—past deals have discounted the yearly option significantly.

Access the Stream: Log in via the Rumble website (rumble.com) or mobile app (available on iOS and Android). On fight day, navigate to the live events section or search for “Misfits Mania” or the fight card.

Device Compatibility: Stream in HD on desktops, smartphones, smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, and more.

Global Considerations: Rumble is accessible worldwide, but regional restrictions may apply in some areas. A VPN can help bypass geo-blocks (ensure compliance with local laws). Multilingual commentary is expected for international viewers.

Beyond the ring, this bout is a spectacle of personalities. Tate aims to prove his dominance in a new arena, while DeMoor looks to upset the narrative and solidify his championship status. Whether you’re drawn to the skill matchup, the controversy, or pure entertainment, “Misfits Mania” delivers.