How to Watch the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Heavyweight Boxing Spectacle

In a clash that’s set to redefine crossover boxing, social media sensation-turned-pugilist Jake Paul takes on heavyweight titan Anthony Joshua in a high-stakes bout tomorrow night. Dubbed “Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day,” the event promises explosive action from Miami’s Kaseya Center, blending celebrity flair with professional prowess. With Paul’s unorthodox rise and Joshua’s championship pedigree, this fight could be a game-changer for the sport.

Streaming and Viewing Options

The main card will be streamed live worldwide on Netflix, available to all subscribers at no extra cost. No pay-per-view fees here—simply log into your Netflix account and select the event from the homepage. For those who want a reminder, tap “Remind Me” to get notified when the broadcast begins. For more information visit: www.netflix.com

Prelims kick off around 4:45 p.m. ET on YouTube, offering free access to emerging talent. The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET, with ring walks for the main event expected between 10:30 and 11 p.m. ET. If you’re not a Netflix subscriber yet, plans start at affordable rates, making this an easy entry point for boxing fans.

For international viewers, the stream is accessible globally, but check local time zones: that’s 1:45 p.m. PT for West Coast fans or 9:45 p.m. GMT in the UK. Devices supported include smart TVs, phones, tablets, and computers—perfect for watching solo or hosting a fight night party.

Fight Card Highlights

The undercard is stacked with intriguing matchups. Headlining the prelims on YouTube are bouts like Cherneka Johnson vs. Amanda Galle and Caroline Dubois vs. Camilla Panatta. The main card features:

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Laila Beaudoin (unified women’s super featherweight title)

Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley (cruiserweight)

Jahmal Harvey vs. Kevin Cervantes (super featherweight)

This isn’t just entertainment; it’s a test of boxing’s evolving landscape. Paul, from Most Valuable Promotions, continues his Netflix partnership following previous hits and he takes on his greatest opponent to test himself and prove the naysayers wrong. For Joshua, a win rebuilds momentum post-losses, while Paul eyes legitimacy in the ring. Don’t miss out—tune in tomorrow for what could be 2025’s biggest sports moment.