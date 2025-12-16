How to Watch Tim Tszyu vs. Anthony Velazquez: Live Stream, Start Time, Fight Details

Australian star Tim Tszyu returns to the ring for a high-stakes middleweight clash against undefeated American contender Anthony Velazquez. Dubbed “The Phoenix” for his resilience, Tszyu is looking to bounce back after recent setbacks, while Velazquez aims to make a name for himself on the international stage. This 10-round bout is set to take place at the ICC Sydney Theatre in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, promising an action-packed night for fight fans.

The event is promoted by No Limit Boxing and features a stacked undercard with rising talents and title fights. Whether you’re in Australia or tuning in from abroad, here’s everything you need to know about catching the action live.

Date and Start Times

The fight card is scheduled for Wednesday, December 17, 2025, in Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT). Coverage kicks off at 7:00 p.m. AEDT, with the main event ring walks expected around 10:30 p.m. AEDT. For international viewers, adjust for your time zone:

United States (EST): Main card starts at 3:00 a.m. EST, main event around 6:00 a.m. EST.

United States (PST): Main card at 12:00 a.m. PST, main event around 3:00 a.m. PST.

United Kingdom (GMT): Main card begins at 8:00 a.m. GMT, main event approximately 11:00 a.m. GMT.

Keep in mind that exact timings can shift based on the duration of undercard bouts, so plan accordingly.

How to Watch in Australia

Australian fans have straightforward options to catch every punch:

Pay-Per-View (PPV) on Kayo Sports: Stream the entire card live via Kayo PPV for $59.95. No subscription is required for the PPV, but if you’re already a Kayo subscriber, you can easily add it to your account. Head to the Kayo Sports website: mainevent.kayosports.com.au or app to purchase.

Foxtel Main Event: Available on TV through Foxtel’s Main Event channel, which requires a Foxtel subscription. The PPV price is the same at $59.95. Order via your Foxtel remote, app, or online.

Both platforms offer high-quality HD streaming and on-demand replays after the event, ensuring you don’t miss a moment.

International Viewing Options

For viewers outside Australia, broadcast details are more limited, as the fight is primarily geared toward the local market. Here’s what we know:

United States: While no official U.S. broadcaster has been confirmed for this bout, Tszyu’s previous fights have aired on networks like ESPN or Showtime. Check ESPN+, DAZN, or PPV platforms for potential last-minute announcements. If available, expect similar PPV pricing around $50-60 USD.

United Kingdom: Similarly, no dedicated UK channel is listed, but Sky Sports or BT Sport often picks up international boxing events. Monitor their schedules or apps for updates. Streaming via PPV might be accessible through international partners.

Other Regions: Availability varies by country. In some areas, the fight may be streamed via local sports apps or international boxing platforms like FITE TV. We recommend checking your regional sports networks or using official boxing apps to search for “Tszyu vs Velazquez” streams.

Full Fight Card

The undercard is loaded with exciting matchups, including Australian title defenses and emerging prospects. Here’s the complete lineup:

Main Event

Middleweight – Tim Tszyu vs. Anthony Velazquez

Co-Main

Super Bantamweight – Sam Goodman vs. Tyler Blizzard

Title Fight

Middleweight (Australian Title) – Callum Peters vs. Cody Beekin

Lightweight – Ahmad Reda vs. Jomar Paliwen

Lightweight – Charlie Kazzi vs. Blair Geraghty

Light Heavyweight – Paulo Aokuso vs. Shukhrat Abdullaev

Super Welterweight – Koen Mazoudier vs. Dominic Molinaro

Welterweight – Dharringarra Trewhella vs. Kya Sparks

Middleweight – Blake Wells vs. Quinton Smith

This card ensures a full evening of boxing, with prelims starting early to build up to the headliner.

Tim Tszyu vs. Anthony Velazquez is more than just a fight—it’s a redemption story for Tszyu and a potential breakout for Velazquez. With explosive action expected, don’t miss out. Order your PPV now and settle in for what could be one of 2025’s standout boxing events.