Jai Opetaia vs. Huseyin Cinkara: How To Watch, Fight Preview, Live Stream Start Time

The cruiserweight division is set for an explosive title defense as Australia’s Jai Opetaia puts his IBF and The Ring championships on the line against mandatory challenger Huseyin Cinkara. Scheduled for December 6, 2025, at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, this bout marks Opetaia’s third defense of the year and a homecoming for the undefeated star. With Opetaia riding a wave of dominance and Cinkara looking to pull off a career-defining upset, boxing fans worldwide are in for a thrilling night. Here’s everything you need to know about the fight, including previews, fighter backgrounds, and how to catch the action live online.

Jai Opetaia, a 30-year-old southpaw from the Gold Coast, enters the ring with an impeccable record of 28-0, including 22 knockouts. Standing at 6’2″ with a 76-inch reach, Opetaia is a fourth-generation boxer who made history as Australia’s youngest-ever Olympic participant at age 16 in 2012. His journey to the top has been marked by resilience; he captured the IBF title in July 2022 with a unanimous decision over Mairis Briedis despite fighting with a broken jaw. After a brief relinquishment, he reclaimed the belt in a 2024 rematch and has since defended it successfully.

In 2025 alone, Opetaia has been unstoppable. He stopped the previously unbeaten David Nyika in the fourth round in January and followed up with a fifth-round knockout of Claudio Squeo in June. Ranked as the No. 1 cruiserweight by ESPN, Boxing Base, and The Ring Magazine, Opetaia is laser-focused on this bout, stating, “This is a very important fight for my career and losing is not an option. I’m prepared for 12 rounds of war.” Looking ahead, he eyes unification fights against WBO/WBA champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and WBC titleholder Badou Jack.

At 40 years old, Germany’s Huseyin Cinkara brings a 23-0 record with 19 knockouts to the table. The 6’3″ fighter, of Turkish descent, earned his mandatory challenger status in April 2024 with a quick stoppage of Armend Xhoxhaj in an IBF eliminator. Originally slated to face Opetaia in January 2025, Cinkara withdrew due to an ankle injury sustained in training. He returned in April 2025 with a first-round TKO over Juan Diaz, but his recent activity has been sparse, logging less than seven minutes of ring time in the past two years.

This marks Cinkara’s first professional fight outside Europe, adding an extra layer of challenge. Despite the odds, he’s confident: “I’ve worked very hard for this fight… the best man will win, and that’s going to be me.” Known for his knockout power, Cinkara will need to capitalize on any openings against the younger, more active champion.

This cruiserweight clash pits Opetaia’s speed, technical prowess, and home advantage against Cinkara’s experience and power. Opetaia, a heavy favorite, is expected to dominate with his southpaw stance and ability to end fights early—22 of his 28 wins have come by knockout. Betting odds reflect this disparity: Opetaia is listed at 1/100 or -8000 in some markets, while Cinkara sits at 11/1 to 19/1.

Predictions lean heavily toward Opetaia retaining his titles, possibly via stoppage in the mid-rounds, given his recent form and Cinkara’s age and inactivity. However, if Cinkara can weather the early storm and land his heavy right hands, an upset isn’t impossible. The fight is set for 12 rounds, but don’t be surprised if it doesn’t go the distance.

How to Watch Live Online: Streaming Options Worldwide

Fight week is here, and with the event dubbed “Ring of Fire,” fans can tune in from anywhere. Here’s how to stream the action:

In Australia: Available exclusively on Stan Sport Pay-Per-View for $50. Order now via the Stan app or website: www.stan.com.au. Prelims start at 3:30pm AEST, main card at 4:30pm AEST, with the main event around 9:40pm AEST.

Internationally (Including US, UK, and Beyond): Stream live on UFC Fight Pass. The broadcast kicks off at 2:30am ET / 7:30am GMT, with the main event ring walks approximately at 10:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. UFC Fight Pass subscriptions start at around $9.99/month, making it an affordable option for global viewers.

Note: This fight is not available on DAZN. Check local listings for any additional broadcast restrictions, and ensure a stable internet connection for uninterrupted streaming.