Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Free Netflix Live Stream Fight Prelims

Boxing fans worldwide are gearing up for an electrifying evening as Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Netflix deliver the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua mega-event at the Kaseya Center. While the main card promises a blockbuster heavyweight showdown between the controversial YouTuber-turned-boxer and the British powerhouse, the real steal is the free live stream prelims card, kicking off at 4:45 p.m. ET. Available exclusively on Netflix’s Tudum platform and select YouTube channels, this undercard is packed with world title fights and rising stars, offering premium action at no cost to viewers.

The prelims open with a bang, featuring five compelling bouts that showcase a mix of established champions and hungry prospects. Headlining the free portion is the Undisputed Bantamweight World Championship, where Australia’s Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson defends her WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO titles against Argentina’s Amanda Galle. Johnson, known for her relentless pressure and knockout power, enters with a 16-2 record, fresh off unifying the division. Galle, a slick counterpuncher with an 11-1-1 ledger, aims to pull off an upset in what could be a technical masterpiece.

Next up, Britain’s Caroline Dubois puts her WBC Lightweight World Championship on the line against Brazil’s Camila Panatta. Dubois, the sister of heavyweight contender Daniel Dubois, boasts an undefeated 11-0 streak and Olympic pedigree, blending speed and precision. Panatta, with her aggressive southpaw style, promises fireworks in this clash.

The card continues with Costa Rica’s Yokasta Valle defending her WBC Strawweight World Championship against Mexico’s Yadira Bustillos. Valle, a two-division champ with a 30-3 record, is a veteran of grueling wars, while Bustillos brings youthful energy and a knockout threat.

Rounding out the prelims are two non-title bouts: Welterweight prospect Avious Griffin (14-0) faces Justin Cardona (10-2) in an eight-round test of endurance, and cruiserweight newcomers Keno Marley and Diarra Davis Jr. square off in a four-round debutant scrap that could steal the show with raw power. This free stream isn’t just filler—it’s a standalone event highlighting women’s boxing dominance and emerging talents, drawing in casual fans and die-hards alike. “The prelims are where the heart of boxing beats,” said MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian in a recent statement. With seamless production and expert commentary, viewers can tune in from anywhere, building hype for the paid main card starting at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness championship-level action for free. Stream live on Tudum and gear up for Paul vs. Joshua—a fight that’s already sparking debates across the sports world. Whether you’re rooting for the underdog or the veteran, tonight’s prelims set the stage for an awesome night of fights.