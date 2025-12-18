Livestream: Free Prelims for Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua, Featuring Cherneka Johnson and Caroline Dubois

YouTube sensation Jake Paul and former heavyweight king Anthony Joshua fight on December 19, 2025, at Miami’s Kaseya Center, but the real action kicks off earlier with a stacked prelim undercard. Streaming free on YouTube starting at 4:45 p.m. ET, these bouts promise high-stakes drama, title defenses, and emerging talent, setting the stage for Netflix’s main event broadcast at 8 p.m. ET. Promoted by Most Valuable Promotions and Matchroom Boxing, this undercard isn’t just filler—it’s a showcase of women’s dominance and rising stars in the sport.

Headlining the prelims is the undisputed bantamweight world championship bout between Cherneka “Neekz” Johnson and Amanda Galle. Johnson, the hard-hitting New Zealander with a 16-2 record, defends her IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO, and Ring titles after a gritty unification run. Her tattooed, resilient style—famous from her viral “bloodied but unbowed” fight against Susie Ramadan—makes her a fan favorite. Galle, an Argentine southpaw at 15-1-1, brings explosive power and a recent knockout streak, including a stoppage of Niorkis Carreno. This could be a war of attrition, with Johnson’s experience edging her to a decision win, but Galle’s hunger might force an upset if she lands early.

Next, Caroline Dubois defends her WBC lightweight title against Camila Panatta. Dubois, the 24-year-old British phenom (12-0), sister of heavyweight Daniel Dubois, has dazzled with technical prowess and a perfect knockout rate in her last four fights. Her speed and ring IQ recall Claressa Shields’ early days. Panatta, a 13-2 Brazilian veteran, counters with rugged aggression and a upset victory over former champ Beatriz Ferreira. Expect Dubois to outbox her way to a unanimous decision, solidifying her as a future pound-for-pound contender.

In the strawweight realm, Yokasta Valle puts her WBC minimumweight belt on the line against Yadira Bustillos. Valle (30-3), the Costa Rican dynamo, is on a redemption arc after losing her unified titles, boasting sharp counters and endurance honed from wars with Seniesa Estrada. Bustillos (9-1), a Mexican up-and-comer, impresses with her volume punching but lacks Valle’s big-fight pedigree. Valle should retain via TKO in the later rounds, using her veteran savvy to break down the challenger.

Shifting to the men, welterweight prospect Avious Griffin (14-0) faces Justin Cardona (10-2) in an eight-rounder. Griffin, a U.S. amateur standout, brings flashy combinations and undefeated momentum from his MVP stable. Cardona, a durable Puerto Rican, has upset potential with his pressure fighting. Griffin likely pulls away for a points victory, announcing himself as a contender.

Finally, cruiserweight newcomer Keno Marley (pro debut) meets Diarra Davis Jr. (3-1) in a four-round opener. Marley, a Brazilian Olympic silver medalist, transitions with raw power and athleticism. Davis, an American grinder, offers a stern test. Marley could shine with a knockout, hinting at future stardom.

This free prelim stream isn’t just accessible—it’s essential viewing for boxing purists. Tune in on YouTube to catch these gems before Paul and Joshua’s heavyweight spectacle. In a night blending spectacle and skill, the undercard might steal the show.