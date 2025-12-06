Livestream: Isaac Pitbull Cruz vs. Lamont Roach Jr. Free Fight Prelim Undercard

As fans await tonight’s main event showdown between WBA super lightweight champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and challenger Lamont Roach Jr., they can enjoy a trio of exciting preliminary bouts available via free live stream. These undercard fights, part of the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) on Prime Video event, offer a mix of rising stars and veteran clashes, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling night in the 140-pound division and beyond.

The prelims come at no additional cost for Amazon Prime members, providing an accessible entry point to the card before the pay-per-view main event begins at 8 p.m. ET. With Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs) defending his title against the slick Roach (24-1-1, 9 KOs), the early fights add depth to an already stacked lineup, featuring prospects looking to make their mark.

When Do the Prelims Start?

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Start Time: 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. GMT / 4:30 p.m. CT (local time)

Duration: Approximately 2-3 hours, leading into the main card

Prelims Fight Card

The three-bout prelim card showcases a blend of experience and youth, with high-stakes matchups in the super lightweight and super featherweight divisions:

Frank “The Ghost” Martin vs. Rances Barthelemy (Super Lightweight): Top contender Martin (18-0, 12 KOs), known for his speed and power, faces off against the veteran former two-division champion Barthelemy (30-3-1, 15 KOs) in what could be a technical barnburner.

Isaac Lucero vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr. (Super Lightweight): Undefeated Mexican prospect Lucero (15-0, 12 KOs) tests his mettle against the hard-hitting Valenzuela (22-5, 21 KOs), promising knockout potential.

Luis Nunez vs. Hector Sosa (Super Featherweight): Unbeaten Nunez (19-0, 13 KOs) battles Argentinian contender Sosa (17-2, 9 KOs) in a clash of rising talents looking to climb the ranks.

How to Watch the Free Live Stream

The prelims are streamed exclusively on Prime Video and YouTube, free for all Amazon Prime subscribers—no PPV purchase required. Here’s how to access them:

Platform: Prime Video (available worldwide where the service operates) and YouTube.

Requirements: An active Amazon Prime membership (standard plans start at $14.99/month or $139/year in the U.S., with free trials available for new users).

Devices: Watch on web browsers, smart TVs, streaming devices (e.g., Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast), gaming consoles (PlayStation, Xbox), mobile phones, and tablets via the Prime Video app.

Navigation: Open Prime Video and scroll to the “Live & Upcoming” row on the homepage. The event should appear there; if not, update your app to the latest version (search for “Prime Video” in your device’s app store and tap “Update”).

Link: Direct access via Prime Video Prelims Stream or search for “Isaac Cruz vs. Lamont Roach: Prelims” in the app. For non-Prime members, signing up for a free 30-day trial grants immediate access.

Avoid unauthorized streams to ensure reliable quality and support the fighters. International viewers should check regional availability, as Prime Video operates in over 200 countries.