Livestream: Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Fight Week Netflix Press Conference

Miami, FL – December 16, 2025 – As the clock ticks down to one of the biggest boxing spectacles of the year, fans worldwide can tune in to the final verbal showdown between social media sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. The fight week press conference, set to ignite the hype ahead of their December 19 clash, will be streamed live tomorrow, offering a front-row seat to the trash talk, face-offs, and last-minute predictions.

The event kicks off on Wednesday, December 17, at 6 p.m. ET/PT from the iconic Fillmore Miami Beach, a venue perfectly suited for the drama that’s expected to unfold. Hosted by renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani, this final press conference promises to deliver fireworks as Paul and Joshua trade barbs in their quest to psych each other out before stepping into the ring at Miami’s Kaseya Center.

Jake Paul, the 28-year-old YouTuber with a professional record of 12-1 (including 7 knockouts), has been no stranger to controversy. Fresh off his victory over Mike Tyson earlier this year, Paul has boldly called out established boxers, and landing a fight against Joshua marks his biggest challenge yet. “This is my moment to prove the doubters wrong,” Paul said in a recent statement, vowing to “shock the world” against the British powerhouse.

On the other side, Anthony Joshua, 36, brings a wealth of experience with a 28-4 record and 25 knockouts. The two-time heavyweight titleholder is looking to rebound from recent setbacks and sees this matchup as an opportunity to silence the critics while introducing a new generation of fans to his devastating power. “Jake’s got heart, but this is heavyweight boxing – not a sideshow,” Joshua remarked during Monday’s open workouts, where he showcased his formidable physique and sent a clear message to his opponent.

The press conference is part of a packed fight week schedule designed to build maximum buzz. Earlier today, fans caught glimpses of the action at the MVP Fight Week Showcase, and tomorrow’s event will set the stage for Thursday’s official weigh-in at 5 p.m. ET. With the main event slated for Friday at approximately 11 p.m. ET, this presser is the perfect appetizer for what’s being billed as a “career-defining super fight.”

Don’t miss out on the live stream – it’s free and accessible to all. Tune in via the Netflix Sports YouTube channel or the MVP Promotions YouTube channel for uninterrupted coverage. For those with a Netflix subscription, additional streams and exclusive behind-the-scenes content may be available directly on the platform.

This bout, streaming exclusively on Netflix on fight night, blends the worlds of entertainment and elite sport, drawing in casual viewers and die-hard boxing enthusiasts alike. Whether you’re rooting for the underdog Paul or the seasoned Joshua, tomorrow’s press conference is your chance to witness the tension firsthand.