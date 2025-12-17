Livestream: Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Fight Weigh-in Video

Miami, FL – December 17, 2025 – One of the most unconventional heavyweight clashes in recent memory takes place on Saturday night, but first all eyes turn to tomorrow’s official weigh-in for the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua showdown. The event, streaming live from Miami, promises a tense face-off between the YouTube sensation turned boxing disruptor and the British heavyweight titan, setting the stage for their career-defining bout this Friday.

Jake Paul, the 28-year-old social media mogul with a 10-1 professional record, continues his audacious foray into the sport. Fresh off his controversial victory over Mike Tyson in November 2024, Paul has boldly called out established champions, labeling this fight as his “ultimate test” against a “real heavyweight monster.” Anthony Joshua, 36, a two-time unified heavyweight champion with a 28-3 record, enters as the overwhelming favorite. After reclaiming momentum with a string of knockouts following his losses to Oleksandr Usyk, Joshua views this matchup as an opportunity to silence critics and reaffirm his dominance in the division.

The build-up has been electric, fueled by heated press conferences and social media barbs. At their initial Miami news conference last month, Paul mocked Joshua’s “stiff” style, while Joshua dismissed Paul as a “gimmick fighter” undeserving of the spotlight. Today’s final presser escalated the trash talk, with Paul pulling theatrical stunts to psych out his opponent. Expect similar fireworks at the weigh-in, where physical confrontations aren’t uncommon—especially given Paul’s history of dramatic staredowns.

The weigh-in will take place on Thursday, December 18, at 6:00 PM ET (3:00 PM PT), broadcast live and free on Netflix Sports’ YouTube channel. Fans can tune in for the full spectacle, including undercard fighters stepping on the scales. The event is part of Netflix’s expanding live sports portfolio, following their successful streaming of Paul’s Tyson fight, which drew record-breaking viewership.

Beyond the main event stare-down, the weigh-in offers a glimpse into the fighters’ conditions. Paul, typically fighting at cruiserweight, has bulked up to meet Joshua in the heavyweight class, aiming for around 230 pounds. Joshua, a natural heavyweight, is expected to tip the scales at 250+ pounds, leveraging his size advantage. Any misses on weight could add drama, though both camps insist they’re on track.

The full fight card, streaming on Netflix starting Friday at 8:00 PM ET (with prelims at 4:45 PM ET on Tudum), features intriguing undercard bouts, including rising prospects in lightweight and welterweight divisions. Prize money rumors swirl around a $50 million purse split, underscoring the event’s blockbuster appeal.

As Miami buzzes with celebrity sightings and fan fervor, this weigh-in isn’t just a formality—it’s the final psychological battle before gloves come off. Will Paul’s bravado crack Joshua’s composure, or will the veteran expose the influencer’s hype? Tune in tomorrow to find out.